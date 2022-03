BOISE – Idaho is launching a new “town hall” website that will serve as a one-stop shop for Idahoans to access public meeting information for all state executive branch agencies, Gov. Brad Little and state Controller Brandon Woolf announced Tuesday. Little signed a proclamation instructing all state executive branch agencies to post meeting notices, agendas and minutes to the site on and after April 15, in addition to existing notice requirements under the Idaho Open Meeting Law. “Townhall.Idaho.Gov makes it easier for the public to...

IDAHO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO