ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders looking for 'sweet spot' in contract negotiations with QB Derek Carr

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cChDF_0esHgJlv00

It’s been about ten days since contract extension talks reportedly began between the Raiders and Derek Carr. How long it will take is hard to say, but there is time to get a deal done.

Monday, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels appeared at the owners’ meetings where he was asked about the status of contract talks with Carr.

“Derek’s fit on the team as a player is obviously what we’re looking for and what we want to try to build around,” said McDaniels. “Our relationship continues to grow personally. We won’t be able to do anything on the field here for a little bit, but that’ll be a process.

“I think ultimately, you try to do what’s best for the team and I think both sides got to do what’s best for them. When we get into those conversations with Derek, Derek is going to have to make decisions about what’s best for him. That’s what each man’s right is, and they should do that for their families. And at the same time, we’ve got to try to do what’s right for the team, and there will be a sweet spot in there hopefully for everybody, and we’ll be excited to go forward like that.”

What might that sweet spot be? Spotrac has a projection.

The numbers projected aren’t necessarily accurate. But if we go by those projections, it puts Carr at an average of $37.5 million per season, likely with all or most of those guarantees in the first three years.

Those projections would line up fairly well with the deal Davante Adams just got which pays out his guarantees in the first three years of his five-year deal, with it highly unlikely he will ever see the final two years.

Immediately upon the acquisition of Adams, it was clear the Raiders were going to give him and Carr a chance to succeed together, which would mean extending Carr. Now we will find out if Carr and Raiders’ new GM Dave Ziegler have a similar enough idea of what is fair market value.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Larry Brown Sports

Jarvis Landry’s reported contract demands revealed

Jarvis Landry has yet to find a landing spot after being cut by the Cleveland Browns. Judging by his reported contract demands, we may have a clue why. Landry has sought a deal worth roughly $20 million per year, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. That would actually represent a higher annual average salary than he was earning on his previous contract with Cleveland, which the Browns were unwilling to pay after acquiring Amari Cooper.
NFL
FanSided

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs wants to get brother Stefon Diggs to Dallas

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs always wanted to play with his older brother, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Because of their age gap, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs never got to play with his older brother, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Though they both grew up in Maryland,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Sweet Spot#American Football#Qb
Larry Brown Sports

Report: D’Eriq King drawing NFL interest at different position

D’Eriq King made his name in college football as a quarterback, but NFL teams are looking at him at a different position. Several NFL teams are looking at King as a slot receiver who can also play quarterback, according to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Wilson names the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks as teams that have looked closely at King.
NFL
thecomeback.com

2 NFL coaches plan to join Brian Flores’ lawsuit

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores shocked the NFL world when he announced that he was suing the NFL for racial discrimination over the hiring process with multiple franchises. We knew this topic was going to stretch well into the NFL offseason and that it would seemingly impact Flores...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dennis Allen says Saints envision Taysom Hill playing tight end in 2022

One of the more curious subplots of the Sean Payton era is continuing on without him: the fate of New Orleans Saints dynamo Taysom Hill, who found mixed success as a quarterback while lining up at a variety of other positions including tight end, slot receiver, and running back. With Dennis Allen having replaced Payton as head coach, there will be a different plan for Hill moving forwards. Allen spoke about the vision for Hill on Tuesday from NFL owners meetings in south Florida.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy