This review originally ran in Rolling Stone as part of a series that looked back at classic albums. It begins as a great book would, with the setting. “In France, a skinny man died of a big disease with a little name.” In 1987, when Prince’s double-album masterpiece Sign ‘O’ the Times was released, no one had to be told he was talking about AIDS. The title track syrups on, mentioning crack and nuclear bombs — painting the Eighties as if Revelations had arrived and no one had realized. The direct political address recalls Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” but where Gaye was pleading for change, Prince is mournful, desolate and sadly accepting.

