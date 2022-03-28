Novant Health launches business to accelerate health tech

A patient filed a putative class-action lawsuit against Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health, accusing the health system of charging a hidden fee for emergency room visits. According to the complaint, Micandria Darroux went to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center's ER in January 2021. A few weeks later, she received a bill totalling $4,116.65, which included a "visitation fee" of $2,000, according to the lawsuit. Ms. Darroux claims the visitation fee was a surprise and that Novant used an "unfair, false, deceptive and unlawful practice of charging its emergency care patients a substantial, unagreed-upon fee."
