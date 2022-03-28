ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Novant Health launches business to accelerate health tech

By Naomi Diaz
beckershospitalreview.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health launched a business division that will accelerate investments and partnerships focused on clinical, operational and technological advancements. According to a March...

www.beckershospitalreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

4 health systems launching residency programs

Healthcare systems have started residency programs and partnerships to address workforce shortages. Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive. If you would like to add a new program to this list, please email cgleeson@beckershealthcare.com. 1. Asheville, N.C.-based Mountain Area Health Education Center is launching the state's first addiction psychiatry residency...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

7 recent Big Tech partnerships in healthcare

March brought some big healthcare headlines from tech companies, including Microsoft and Google. Use of artificial intelligence in healthcare and cloud computing were among some of the reasons for the partnerships. Here are seven of the most recently announced partnerships:. Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is using an artificial intelligence natural...
ROCHESTER, MN
Government Technology

Local Calif. Health Insurer to Spend $100M on Tech Upgrades

(TNS) — The health insurer for Orange County’s poor, which now covers more than a quarter of OC residents, will embark on a $100 million upgrade to its technology and information infrastructure that it says will allow same-day approval of treatment requests and payment of claims. CalOptima serves...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winston-salem, NC
Health
Winston-salem, NC
Business
City
Winston-salem, NC
beckershospitalreview.com

Memorial Hermann partners with hybrid care startup to increase access to care

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System partners with a hybrid care startup to deliver affordable onsite care to small employers. Hamilton Health Box, which builds telemedicine enabled micro clinics for small and medium sized employers and rural areas, will partner with the health system to install micro clinics at worksites for Houston-area employers with as few as 100 employees, according to March 24 press release.
HOUSTON, TX
beckershospitalreview.com

Job openings at top hospitals and health systems, by the numbers

As the U.S. enters the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges caused by factors such as workers leaving their jobs and housing costs. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals and health systems that were among the top 20 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 best hospital rankings.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Novant Health Enterprises
beckershospitalreview.com

Novant, CommonSpirit and 5 other health systems that won CIO 100 awards

Seven health systems were among the recipients of the CIO 100 Awards, an effort from CIO.com to recognize companies' achievements in technology innovation, now in its 35th year. A team of external judges, many of whom were former CIOs, selected 100 winning organizations that deliver business value through innovative use...
HEALTH
WECT

Novant Health NHRMC to hold hiring event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health New Hanover Medical Center is holding a hiring event March 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at New Hanover NCWorks. Over 250 positions are available across a variety of departments. To participate in the event, you need to create or update your NCWorks online account...
WILMINGTON, NC
dot.LA

Techstars LA Unveils Health Care-Heavy Spring 2022 Accelerator Class

Sign up for dot.LA's daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California's tech, startup and venture capital scene. In recent years, Techstars Los Angeles managing director Matt Kozlov has witnessed local investors pour more and more capital into health care startups across the region. It’s this sector—not entertainment or the creator economy—that he hopes to spotlight through the startup incubator’s next accelerator program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Mint Hill Times

Novant Health Launches Overnight Virtual Lactation Support

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (March 23, 2022) – In efforts to support mothers around the clock, Novant Health has expanded its current lactation program by providing private, one-on-one video consultations between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily. The on-demand, virtual lactation consultations will connect families who need overnight support with a lactation expert so patients can share concerns, ask questions and get advice with little to no wait.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
beckershospitalreview.com

5 health systems launching, expanding Cerner EHRs

Here are five health systems that have deployed a Cerner EHR or announced plans to do so in 2022. Greenville, Texas-based Hunt Regional Healthcare is adopting Cerner's Millennium EHR across all its facilities. Rock Springs, Wyo.-based Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is deploying a new Cerner EHR. Bar Harbor, Maine-based...
GREENVILLE, TX
protocol.com

Has the way health tech is developed changed because of the pandemic?

Good afternoon! Last week marked the two year anniversary of the World Health Organization calling COVID-19 a pandemic, so we asked the experts to reflect on the way health tech products get developed and go to market has changed in that time. Questions or comments? Send us a note at braintrust@protocol.com.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Novant Health sued over $2K ER visitation fee

A patient filed a putative class-action lawsuit against Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health, accusing the health system of charging a hidden fee for emergency room visits. According to the complaint, Micandria Darroux went to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center's ER in January 2021. A few weeks later, she received a bill totalling $4,116.65, which included a "visitation fee" of $2,000, according to the lawsuit. Ms. Darroux claims the visitation fee was a surprise and that Novant used an "unfair, false, deceptive and unlawful practice of charging its emergency care patients a substantial, unagreed-upon fee."
CHARLOTTE, NC
beckershospitalreview.com

6 ways physicians say telehealth delivery can be improved

Having separate schedule blocks for in-person and telehealth visits is the change that would benefit telehealth workflows most, according to survey results released March 23 by the American Medical Association. Between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, the AMA presented 276 physicians with a list of actions and asked which ones...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Ohio health system lowers hiring age to 16 to fill workforce gaps

Columbus, Ohio-based Mount Carmel Health System said it is taking a two-pronged approach toward recruiting that includes hiring workers younger than 18. The organization is "focusing on finding the next generation of healthcare workers and providing support to our current workforce," Rachel Barb, the health system's regional director of talent acquisition, told Becker's via email. "By strengthening and retaining seasoned healthcare professionals, the next generation will learn from experience."
COLUMBUS, OH
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Novant Health NHRMC neuroscience tower nears completion

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health is nearing the end of construction on its new neuroscience tower at NHRMC’s main campus on 17th street. In 2018 damage from Hurricane Florence delayed construction on the tower. The new patient tower is in the hospital’s Surgical Pavilion, and will serve as the 108-bed Neurosciences Institute.
WILMINGTON, NC
Fortune

WFH has killed networking as we know it. Here’s how Gen Z plans to adapt

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A good internship or first job can help you build connections that will propel your career forward not just in the immediate future but for decades. Until the COVID-19 pandemic, most of these relationships were forged in person. But what happens when those connections exist only in cyberspace?
JOBS
CBS News

FedEx CEO Fred Smith to step down in June

FedEx founder Fred Smith will step down as CEO of the package-delivery company that he founded, the company announced on Monday. Smith will step down in June and will be succeeded by the company's president and chief operating officer, Raj Subramaniam, FedEx said in a press release. Subramaniam will serve as both CEO and president, while Smith will become executive chairman.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy