ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

F1 set for talks after eventful Saudi GP weekend

By Abhishek Takle
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtJm2_0esHdgqJ00
Formula One F1- Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - December 5, 2021 General view at the start of the race REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri/File Photo

JEDDAH, March 28 (Reuters) - Formula One has plenty to discuss after a Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend that raised questions about the race's continued presence on the calendar.

An attack on an oil storage facility near the track by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group last Friday cast doubt on Sunday's race, with drivers meeting for more than four hours to consider their stance.

The sport eventually decided collectively to carry on after receiving security assurances from Saudi authorities. read more

While Sunday served up a riveting floodlit spectacle around the thrilling Jeddah Corniche track, there was acknowledgement that Formula One needed to assess its newest fixture. read more

"I don't want to go too much into details on this subject now, but it's definitely a discussion that we should have after this race, once everything calms down," said Ferrari’s championship leader Charles Leclerc.

"I think after this weekend, all the drivers also together, we will speak with F1 and of course also the team bosses to see what's happening for the future," Red Bull's world champion and race winner Max Verstappen added.

Drivers also had reservations about the track, with its blind, high-speed sweeps and flat out straight stretches along the Red Sea.

Organisers made changes to, among other things, improve driver sight lines for this year’s race after the first last December.

But a heavy crash for Mick Schumacher’s Haas in qualifying underlined the perils.

"I think it's definitely the most dangerous place in the calendar," Red Bull’s Sergio Perez said shortly after taking his first career pole.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz added: "When you see an accident like Mick’s (it) gives us a bit the tranquillity that even at those speeds the car is protecting you because the (governing) FIA has done a great job in giving us very safe cockpits.

“But at the same time, is it really worth it?”

BOTTOM LINE

Saudi Arabia has signed a 15-year deal to host a race, with the fees contributing significantly to the bottom line for Formula One's owners Liberty Media.

The grand prix also reflects the Middle East’s growing profile and influence within the sport, with state-owned energy giant Aramco a major F1 sponsor and joint title partner of the Aston Martin team.

British supercar makers McLaren are majority-owned by Bahrain's sovereign investment fund Mumtalakat, with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) also providing significant funding.

Sunday’s event was the fifth in a row in the region which will again have four races on the calendar in 2023 when Qatar returns after hosting the soccer World Cup.

Neighbouring Bahrain played host to the official pre-season test and the season-opener on March 20.

Formula One argues, in the face of criticism from human rights groups, that it can act as a force for change in the region.

"Does Saudi Arabia and some of the other Middle Eastern countries share the same values and culture as we do in Europe? They don’t," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

"Can we by coming here put the spotlight into this place... therefore making it a better place? I still think so.”

Reporting by Abhishek Takle; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

385K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton pinpoints two areas for Mercedes improvement after Saudi Arabian GP

Lewis Hamilton has picked out a need for “more grip” and “more power” as areas of improvement for Mercedes after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.The German team were again off-the-pace in Jeddah, with Hamilton fighting his way up to tenth after qualifying down the grid.George Russell finished fifth but could not provide a realistic challenge to either Red Bull or Ferrari, who filled out the first four places.An offseason overhaul of aerodynamic regulations has proved to be to Mercedes’ detriment, with ‘porpoising’ a persistent issue and Hamilton and Russell evidently short of pure pace down the straights.Hamilton thinks that parts...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

George Russell frustrated by Mercedes ‘baby steps’ in pursuit of F1 rivals

George Russell has admitted that Mercedes must improve in “leaps and bounds” rather than by making “baby steps” if they are to challenge in 2022.The German team’s slow start to the new Formula 1 season continued in Saudi Arabia, with Russell finishing a credible fifth, though some way short of challenging the lead quartet.Red Bull’s Max Verstappen took his first victory as defending world champion ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc as the two early pace-setting manufacturers filled out the first four places.With teammate Lewis Hamilton only able to claw his way up to tenth after qualifying down the grid, the...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Toto Wolff
Person
Sergio Perez
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Max Verstappen
The Independent

Max Verstappen reveals ‘smart tricks’ to beat Charles Leclerc in Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen has outlined the “smart tricks” he had to play to pip Charles Leclerc to victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.The Red Bull driver got the defence of his F1 world title up-and-running with a late triumph in Jeddah, passing Leclerc in the Ferrari with four laps to go and holding on.Having been forced to retire in Bahrain a week ago, it was a much more pleasing outing for Verstappen, who again looks likely to be a leading contender for the Drivers’ Championship.The Dutchman and Leclerc had also engaged in a thrilling duel at the Bahrain Grand Prix...
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

Australia Wins SailGP, the Formula 1 of Yacht Racing, in Dramatic Fashion

Click here to read the full article. SailGP, the extreme Formula One version of yacht racing, ended its second season yesterday, with the Australian team claiming the championship over teams from Japan and the USA. The final weekend of the series involved multiple collisions, challenging winds and even a whale on the racecourse that forced a restart to the championship final race. SailGP uses 50-foot foiling F50 raceboats that can reach speeds of 61 mph. Add in the boats’ pinpoint turning abilities, athleticism of the five racers who have to leap across the boat at 55-plus mph, white-knuckle race maneuvers and...
NFL
ESPN

Toto Wolff calls Mercedes' start 'extremely painful'

Formula One champions Mercedes are going through an "exercise in humility" after years of success but they will be stronger for it, team boss Toto Wolff said after more pain in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton finished 10th, the last of the points-paying positions, after...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eventful#F1#Saudi Arabian#Houthi#Red Bull
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Red Bull Still Believes Lewis Hamilton Is A Threat Despite Mercedes Issues

Max Verstappen has been warned by Red Bull’s motorsport advisor Helmut Marko that Lewis Hamilton is still a threat to his target of being 2022 world champion. Reminding the Belgian driver that he’s only “nine points behind”, he told Max that Mercedes “will come back” to the front of the grid. The Saudi Arabian Grand […] The post F1 News: Red Bull Still Believes Lewis Hamilton Is A Threat Despite Mercedes Issues appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Ferrari
The Independent

Inside the Qatar control room watching over the World Cup

A map of the world flashes cyber threat warnings. Into view across the big-screen-covered wall comes live video from World Cup stadiums. Then there's the incident alarm panels for all eight venues in Qatar.This command center for the World Cup is all quiet and calm. By November, however, it will be at the heart of operations for the most high-profile sporting event to be staged in the Middle East.This is a first look inside one of the key locations overseeing security and logistics.As a screen with the map of Qatar shows starkly, the World Cup is being staged in...
FIFA
The Independent

Max Verstappen won with ‘strategic’ race but Sergio Perez ‘desperately unlucky’, says Christian Horner

Christian Horner has said that Max Verstappen produced a “strategic race” to claim his first victory as reigning Formula 1 world champion at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.After both Red Bull drivers had failed to finish the season-opening race in Bahrain, Verstappen got back on track with a strong victory, pipping Charles Leclerc to the win in Jeddah.The 24-year-old won his first Drivers’ Championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December and will again be among the leading contenders as he seeks to contend his crown.Both the Dutchman and Sergio Perez had suffered engine issues in the first week...
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Asia chief Shah to help aid sport's growth in Africa

MUMBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - The Asian Cricket Council is set to play a role in helping grow the game in Africa through a plan prepared by ACC chief Jay Shah, a source told Reuters. Asia is the biggest market for cricket and home to five of the 12 test...
SPORTS
BBC

World Cup 2022: Ghana head to Qatar after draw with Nigeria

Ghana became the first African nation to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after forcing their arch-rivals Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Abuja, to qualify on the away goals rule. However, there were ugly scenes at full-time as angry Super Eagles fans peppered Ghana's players and staff with water bottles thrown from the stands as they left the pitch.
FIFA
BBC

World Cup 2022: Official tournament football revealed for Qatar

With 236 days to go until the 2022 World Cup gets under way in Qatar - and the draw set to take place on Friday - another landmark moment in the countdown to football's biggest tournament took place on Wednesday. The official match ball was unveiled - and it "travels...
UEFA
Reuters

Soccer-Lewandowski helps send Poland to Qatar with 'most difficult' penalty

CHORZOW, Poland (Reuters) - Poland captain Robert Lewandowski said his penalty in their 2-0 playoff victory over Sweden on Tuesday was one of the most difficult of his career as World Cup qualification was on the line. Bayern Munich striker Lewandowski and Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski fired second-half goals as...
WORLD
The Independent

Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon ‘ruined’ Saudi GP for Alpine with internal battle

The duel between Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon “ruined” the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Alpine, according to former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher.Alonso and Ocon fought hard during the first few laps of the race in Jeddah, coming close to a collision that could have ended their evenings prematurely on several occasions.Veteran Alonso was eventually forced to retire due to a power issue, with Ocon taking sixth, and the Spaniard described the in-team battle as “good”, but “very intense”, after the conclusion of the race.Otmar Szafnauer was installed as team principal ahead of the 2022 season, arriving from Aston...
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

385K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy