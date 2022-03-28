ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of March 28-April 3

By Kelly A. Stefani
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
Pipe and drum corps from around the world compete in the annual Dunedin Highland Games and Festival at Highlander Park in Dunedin.

Dunedin Highland Games and Festival: The 54th annual traditional Scottish event includes heavy athletics, solo piping and drumming, pipe band competition, Parade of Tartans, Celtic music, a kids’ area, food and Scottish vendors. The free Pipe Band and Clan March and Ceilidh on Broadway takes place from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday on Broadway Avenue. $15-$20, 12 and younger free. 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Highlander Park, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin. 727-812-4530.

Spring Training: The following is a list of spring training games in the Tampa Bay area:

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Minnesota Twins: 1:05 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday. $10-$32. Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-5010.

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies: 1:05 p.m. Tuesday. $17.50-$50. George Steinbrenner Field, 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa. 813-875-7753.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. $17.50-$50. George Steinbrenner Field, 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa. 813-875-7753.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers: 1:07 p.m. Thursday. $7.50-$21.50. TD Ballpark, 373 Douglas Ave., Dunedin. 727-733-9302.

Rays vs. Red Sox: 1:05 p.m. Friday. $10-$32. Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. 941-235-5010.

New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves: 1:05 p.m. Saturday. $17.50-$50. George Steinbrenner Field, 1 Steinbrenner Drive, Tampa. 813-875-7753.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Philadelphia Phillies: 1:07 p.m. Saturday. $7.50-$21.50. TD Ballpark, 373 Douglas Ave., Dunedin. 727-733-9302.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees: 1:07 p.m. Sunday. $7.50-$21.50. TD Ballpark, 373 Douglas Ave., Dunedin. 727-733-9302.

Sacred Heart Spring Festival: Bring the family to the midway for carnival food, games, music and rides. This is one of Pinellas County’s larger spring festivals. Free (ride tickets additional). 6-11 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 8001 46th St. N, Pinellas Park. 727-541-4447.

Florida Antiquarian Book Fair: The 39th annual book fair features more than 100 specialized booksellers from all over the country, who bring an array of books, maps, prints, postcards, ephemera and other paper collectibles. Benefits the St Petersburg Public Library. $1-$10. 5-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Coliseum, 535 Fourth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 727-234-7759.

Vendors from around the nation offer books, maps, prints, postcards, ephemera, autographs and other paper collectibles at the Florida Antiquarian Book Fair in St. Petersburg. [ TIMES (2006) ]
Janis Ian: The 10-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter performs. $35-$60. 8 p.m. Thursday. Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

Better Than Ezra: The band whose hits include Good and Desperately Wanting performs. $50 and up. 8 p.m. Thursday. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7625.

Welcome to Night Vale: The popular podcast comes to life on stage, bringing The Haunting of Night Vale, starring Cecil Baldwin, Symphony Sanders and Meg Bashwiner and featuring original music by Disparition. The different story line makes this a good show for newcomers as well as longtime podcast followers. $27.50-$39.50. 8 p.m. Friday. Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St., Tampa. 813-274-8286.

SPCA Tampa Bay Pet Walk: You and your leashed pet can enjoy a walk along the downtown St. Petersburg waterfront to benefit SPCA Tampa Bay. Collect at least $25 in donations for an event T-shirt. Free. 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday. North Straub Park, Fifth Avenue NE and Bayshore Drive, St. Petersburg. 727-586-3591.

Take your four-legged friend to the SPCA Pet Walk in downtown St. Petersburg on Saturday.

Bay Area Renaissance Festival: Join the villagers of Fittlesworth at their 16th century European village featuring 15 stages of entertainment including musicians, magicians, jugglers and jousting. Also, vendors, a pub crawl, pony rides, birds of prey and a butterfly encounter. $19.95, $11.95 ages 5-12, 4 and younger free. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. 12838 Auton Road, Dade City. 800-601-4848.

Master Chorale of Tampa Bay: Experience music reflecting on sorrow, grief, perseverance and renewal with Faure’s Requiem Mass. Features a new commission and world premiere of Haitian American composer Sydney Guillaume’s This, Too, Shall Pass. Conducted by Brett Karlin with Ryan Hebert, organ, and Rodney Shores, piano. $25, $15 students. 8-9:30 p.m. Friday. First Presbyterian Church St. Petersburg, 701 Beach Drive NE. 813-395-2312.

Chasco Fiesta Boat Parade: Part of Chasco Fiesta, the oldest annual festival in Florida, the boat parade will run from Millers Bayou to Main Street in Sims Park. This year’s theme is Roaring ‘20s. Prizes for best decorated boats range from $200 to $1,000. Free. 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Sims Park, 5547 Main St., New Port Richey. 727-859-6540.

Family Favorites Series: Tampa Theatre’s Family Favorites series celebrates kid-friendly classic movies brought back to the big screen. This portion features the 103-minute PG-rated animated musical Moana in a sing-along version. $10-$13, $8-$11 ages 2-12, $7-$10 members. 3 p.m. Sunday. Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St. 813-274-8286.

Writing With Fire: A group of journalists struggles to transition India’s only women-led news outlet from print to digital even though most of the journalists don’t have electricity in their homes. The 92-minute film is unrated. $9.63-$11.77. 3 p.m. Tuesday, 4 p.m. Thursday. Green Light Cinema, 221 Second Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 508-816-8968.

Egg hunts and meet and greets with the Easter Bunny begin this week. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Early Easter: The following Easter-related events are taking place beginning this week.

  • Eggstravaganza! Thousands of eggs are hidden throughout the park for age-appropriate hunts. Come early for a magic show. Free. 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. R.E. Olds Park, 107 Shore Drive W, Oldsmar. 813-749-1152.
  • International Plaza Bunny Cares: Individuals with special needs and their families can go to a photo session designed to support their sensory, developmental and physical needs. Free (photo packages additional). 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday. International Plaza and Bay Street, 2223 N West Shore Blvd., Tampa. 813-342-3790.
  • Easter Bunny: Bring the kids, and your camera, for free photos with the Easter Bunny. Easter treats will be available for purchase. Free (food additional). Noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Cake Affection, 4691 100th Way N, St. Petersburg. 727-800-9000.
  • Sensitive Bunny: Children with special needs can meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny in a stress-free environment outside mall hours. Free. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday. West Shore Plaza, 210 Westshore Plaza, Tampa. 813-286-0792.
  • Food Truck and Egg Hunt: Eat from food trucks while kids enjoy egg hunts. Free. Noon-3 p.m. Sunday. Spurlino Family Y, 9650 Old Big Bend Road, Riverview. 813-228-9622.

Livingston Taylor and Tom Chapin: Livingston Taylor, who has shared the stage with major artists such as Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt and Jethro Tull, and Grammy winner Tom Chapin perform. $29-$50. 8 p.m. Sunday. Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. 727-791-7400.

ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

