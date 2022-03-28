The gold industry is testing blockchain technology to track the global market's supply chain of bars
- The London Bullion Market Association and the World Gold Council launched a pilot program to digitally track gold moving through the global supply chain.
- The Gold Bar Integrity Programme will test a blockchain-based ledger aimed at monitoring gold bars from mine to vault.
- Consumers and investors want to know their gold has been responsibly and sustainably produced, says the World Gold Council.
