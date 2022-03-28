RAGBRAI releases full route for 2022 ride

Iowa (KCAU) — RAGBRAI has announced more details for the 2022 ride in July.

RAGBRAI officials stated the route in 2022 will be 462 miles and will take place from July 24 to 30.

The breakdown of the ride is listed below.

More announcements and details about 2022’s RAGBRAI will be released in June or July.

