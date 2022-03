Two water reservoirs on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation are running out of water and delivery of drinking water to homes in those areas has begun, officials said Sunday, two days after an electrical fire knocked the reservation’s water treatment plant offline in the latest water woes to hit the area. The post Warm Springs water outage update: Utility official ‘pretty confident’ water plant can be repaired soon appeared first on KTVZ.

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO