Oscars Announce ‘Formal Review’ of Will Smith Chris Rock Incident

By Matt Singer
 2 days ago
In the immediate aftermath of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the stage of the Dolby Theatre at the 94th Oscars, the Academy released a curiously-worded statement. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” they tweeted from their official account. “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy...

Mix 95.7FM Today's Variety all day at work, plus the Throwback Lunch every weekday at noon!

