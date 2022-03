Subaru will make the new 2022 Forester, Crosstrek, Outback, and other new model buying easy for customers. Check out the new Build and Price System. In today's new car buying climate, you can't find the 2022 Subaru Forester, Crosstrek, Outback, and other new models sitting on a retailer's lot and drive it home. Now Subaru has a new online "Build And Price" system that allows customers to shop from home, browse through new models, and build and price vehicles online that are not currently in stock or even in transit to the Subaru store.

BUYING CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO