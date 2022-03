The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reports that Ranger Suarez will play for the Philadelphia Phillies in their Grapefruit League game against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Suarez arrived late to spring training due to visa issues but should be able to pitch in two games before the regular season starts. In 2021, Suarez pitched in 39 games, starting 12, relieving 27, recording eight wins, five losses, and four saves. He had a 2.65 ERA, a 1.21 WHIP, and 161 strikeouts in 173.2 innings pitched in his career.

MLB ・ 14 HOURS AGO