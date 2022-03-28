ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard, MA

Brendan Kelly appointed director of Introductory Mathematics

Brendan Kelly has been appointed director of Introductory Mathematics. The newly formed position was created to support the tradition of excellence in the Harvard Department of Mathematics’ introductory courses. There are over 2,000 students enrolled in over a dozen courses and close to 100 sections. The Introductory Mathematics courses play an...

PTC Appoints Amar Hanspal to Board of Directors

BOSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) has appointed Amar Hanspal to its Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2022. Hanspal brings more than 30 years of experience driving strategic and operational excellence through a combination of product expertise, strategic team leadership, and high-performance execution. Throughout his career,...
Summer Opportunities at Harvard

During the summer, Harvard undergraduates do many different things. Students choose what they do over the summer for many different reasons and it is not always pursuing an internship or full-time job. For the summer of 2020 and 2021, I went to school and took classes at the Harvard Summer...
Scientists identify neurons in the brain that drive competition and social behavior within groups

New research in mice has identified neurons in the brain that influence competitive interactions between individuals and that play a critical role in shaping the social behavior of groups. Published in Nature by a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), the findings will be useful not only for scientists interested in human interactions but also for those who study neurocognitive conditions such as autism spectrum disorder and schizophrenia that are characterized by altered social behavior.
Harvard-led research team wins prestigious MURI award

An interdisciplinary team of researchers led by Katia Bertoldi, the William and Ami Kuan Danoff Professor of Applied Mechanics at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), has been awarded $6,250,000 from the Department of Defense (DoD) as part of the 2022 Multidisciplinary University Research Initiative (MURI) awards.
Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Luca X. Lin is Assistant Professor of Finance at HEC Montreal. This post is based on a recent paper authored by Mr. Lin; Miguel Anton, Associate Professor of Financial Management at IESE Business School; Jose Azar, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Navarra; and Mireia Gine, Associate Professor of Financial Management at IESE Business School. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Index Funds and the Future of Corporate Governance: Theory, Evidence, and Policy by Lucian Bebchuk and Scott Hirst (discussed on the forum here); New Evidence, Proofs, and Legal Theories on Horizontal Shareholding by Einer Elhauge (discussed on the Forum here); and Horizontal Shareholding by Einer Elhauge (discussed on the Forum here).
Atmospheric scientist explains complex climate research through animations

Climate scientist Elizabeth Barnes uses neural networks and explainable artificial intelligence to answer pressing questions about Earth's climate. These cutting-edge, machine-learning methods help unravel the complexity of the Earth system, but they can be difficult to comprehend. Barnes wanted to break down these concepts in a few easy-to-understand videos, so...
Harvard expands ombuds

The Harvard Ombuds Office provides impartial and independent dispute resolution services to Harvard students, faculty, staff, fellows, trainees, and retirees whose concerns are impacting their work or studies. It offers its visitors a highly confidential and informal forum in which to clarify their concerns, identify their goals, and consider all of their options in managing or resolving these concerns. Any issue may be brought to the Ombuds Office.
AI engineers: Your career guide

AI engineers lead technology's charge into the future. AI engineering was among 2021's top emerging jobs, according to LinkedIn. With an increasing demand for trained artificial intelligence professionals, AI engineer salaries and job outlook are as strong as ever. AI engineers combine engineering, computer science, and machine learning principles to...
HDS program aims to create new spaces for the spiritually marginalized

Historically, professional organizations in the study of religion have ignored the experiences and practices of marginal and new religious movements. The new Program for the Evolution of Spirituality (PES) at Harvard Divinity School is working to ameliorate the marginalization of these spiritual movements through associated courses, ongoing colloquia, and conferences that center the experiences and practices of marginal spiritual communities.
Evidence of the role of the cerebellum in cognitive theory of mind using voxel-based lesion mapping

Theory of Mind (ToM) is a social-cognitive skill that allows the understanding of the intentions, beliefs, and desires of others. There is a distinction between affective and cognitive ToM, with evidence showing that these processes rely on partially distinct neural networks. The role of the cerebellum in social cognition has only been rarely explored. In this study, we tested whether the cerebellum is necessary for cognitive and affective ToM performance. We investigated adults with traumatic brain injury (n"‰="‰193) and healthy controls (n"‰="‰52) using voxel-based lesion-symptom mapping (VLSM) and by measuring the impact on functional connectivity. First, we observed that damage to the cerebellum affected pure Cognitive ToM processing. Further, we found a lateralization effect for the role of the cerebellum in cognitive ToM with participants with left cerebellar injury performing worse than those with right cerebellar injury. Both VLSM and standard statistical analysis provided evidence that left cerebellar Crus I and lobule VI contributed to ToM processing. Lastly, we found that disconnection of the left thalamic projection and the left fronto-striatal fasciculus was associated with poor cognitive ToM performance. Our study is the first to reveal direct causal neuropsychological evidence for a role of the cerebellum in some but not all types of ToM, processing. It reinforces the idea that social cognition relies on a complex network functionally connected through white matter pathways that include the cerebellum. It supports evidence that the neural networks underpinning the different types of ToM can be differentiated.
New model predicts human ‘flocking’

A new model of human crowd behavior takes the point of view of an individual crowd member, and is remarkably accurate at predicting actual crowd flow, its developers say. Like flocks of birds or schools of fish, crowds of humans also tend to move en masse—almost as if they’re thinking as one. Scientists have proposed different theories to explain this type of collective pedestrian behavior.
The most influential women in tech history

Tech is a notoriously male-dominated space. According to a recent Statista survey, more than 90% of software developers identified as male as of 2021, and fewer than 6% identified as female. But don’t let these disheartening stats fool you. Despite being underrepresented in STEM professions, women have made some massive contributions to technology over the years.
Anthropologist describes supernatural adventures

How can anthropologists take the paranormal seriously? It’s a question Jack Hunter has explored for years and one he addressed in a virtual Harvard talk on Tuesday. The Welsh author and anthropologist, who studies consciousness, religion, ecology, and the paranormal, discussed his academic work and his own supernatural experiences with Giovanna Parmigiani, a lecturer on religion and cultural anthropology at the Divinity School and a scholar of contemporary paganisms. The conversation was sponsored by the Transcendence and Transformation initiative of the Center for the Study of World Religion.
