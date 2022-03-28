ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll HS names new athletic coordinator, head football coach

By Frank Cardenas
The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced in a release that Cal Neatherlin has been selected to lead Mary Carroll High School’s athletics program.

According to the release, Neatherlin currently serves as athletic director and head football coach at Somerville High School.

With 23 years of coaching experience, Neatherlin has also coached at Southwest High School as a varsity football and track coach, and both Marshall High School and Midland High Schools as an offensive coordinator.

He holds a bachelors of science degree from Sul Ross State University, and has certifications in special education, secondary history and secondary physical education.

“The committee appreciated Coach Neatherlin’s extensive experience in a large-district environment,” CCISD Superintendent Roland Hernandez said in the release. “During this exciting time for the Carroll community as they prepare to move to a new campus, we look forward to his leadership in continuing the Tigers’ strong legacy of athletics excellence. We know the Carroll, CCISD and Corpus Christi communities will welcome the Neatherlin family with open arms. ”

Neatherlin will begin working in his new capacity in mid-April, the release states.

