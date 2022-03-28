ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hebron, CT

Hebron woman facing multiple animal cruelty charges released from jail, ordered to stop all rescues

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 2 days ago

A Hebron woman arrested after authorities said they found more than 50 dogs, cats and other animals living in squalor at her house last week was released from custody on Monday and warned by a judge to stop rescuing animals.

“No animals at all,” Judge Kathleen McNamara said to Joann Connelly when explaining the conditions of her release. “No shipments of animals. You are not to go to the home.”

Connelly, who was in custody on $10,000 bail after her arrest Friday on three counts of cruelty to animals, is scheduled to return to Superior Court in Rockville on April 20.

The 59-year-old owns and operates CT Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue, a licensed animal importer. The home at 171 Porter Road where she had operated the rescue was found to be unlivable on March 23. There were 35 dogs, 19 cats, two parakeets, a pony, two goats and geese living in filth at the house, most inside, according to the warrant for Connelly’s arrest.

Prosecutor Jaclyn Preville said the serious nature of the charges called for Connelly to continue to be held on bail. Michael Rodrique, the public defender representing Connelly for the arraignment, said the charges are “three misdemeanors” and that Connelly has no criminal record. He added that Connelly, a nurse, didn’t report specific mental health problems but has been enduring “personal issues including a divorce, which is supposed to be finalized on Friday.”

Before releasing her from custody, McNamara told Connelly, “You took it upon yourself to take care of every animal that you could.” The judge added that Connelly failed to realize there are people who could have helped her when she became overwhelmed.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, two animal control officers, an investigator from the state Department of Children and Families and a state trooper arrived at the house Wednesday, talked to Connelly and were immediately greeted by one loose dog and the overwhelming odor of urine and feces coming from the home.

They found 12 dogs in cages in one room and 17 in cages in the second, the warrant said. They also found a mother with her five puppies in the basement.

“The floors throughout the home were covered with sheetrock, insulation, urine and feces,” the warrant said, and the air quality was “worse than poor.”

They found 14 cats in cages in the basement, three loose cats in a bathroom and two cats in a bedroom. There was excrement and kitty litter everywhere, the document said.

There also were two parakeets in a cage in one of the bedrooms which was filled with bird waste and filth, the warrant said, and the general appearance of the house was extremely filthy.

Outside, there was a pony, two goats and geese that shared a living space that contained about three feet of manure and hay, the warrant added.

According to the warrant, investigators learned that Connelly had been bringing the animals in from out of state. They returned Friday with a warrant for her arrest.

On Saturday, the animals were seized and taken to get veterinary care, police said. State Animal Control officers will track the animals and be sure they go to homes with proper care.

A child welfare investigator was involved because of a 2011 law that requires DCF to be involved if there is suspicion of abuse or neglect of animals because pet abuse often is linked to child endangerment.

Connelly’s animal rescue operation was on the radar of authorities previously.

The licensed animal importer was the subject of at least four complaints, according to the warrant. In July, Connelly received a ticket for failing to notify the agriculture department of an adoption event and a verbal warning for not giving puppies veterinary care within 48 hours of bringing them into the state.

Two other times, investigators couldn’t get onto the property — at least once because of a gate at the end of the driveway — and police lacked the evidence to apply for a search warrant, the court document said.

Authorities returned to the property last week after the DCF investigator heard that the woman had moved from the Hebron home, the warrant said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Naugatuck woman arrested for cruelty to 5 animals: police

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck woman faces animal cruelty charges after police found dogs in poor health and living in “deplorable” conditions. Naugatuck police said Deja Rowe, 35, voluntarily surrendered to authorities on Wednesday after she learned of the warrant for her arrest on five counts of cruelty to animals. The charges stem from […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
The Independent

Two teens arrested over horror video of dogs being set to attack Buddy the cat

Two boys have been arrested after a video emerged of dogs being used to attack a cat in Philadelphia.The Friday arrests came after surveillance footage on Tuesday showed individuals egging on their dogs to attack a cat named Buddy who was resting on the porch of his home. One of the dog handlers could be heard saying “good boy” as the dogs attacked the cat. The altercation came to an end when one of the cat’s owners ran outside. The Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) said on Friday evening that the suspects surrendered to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hebron, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Hebron, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Rockville, CT
The Independent

Jealous sister killed her mother and sibling and staged it to look like a murder-suicide

A Virginia woman has been convicted of killing her mother and sister then staging the crime scene so it would appear to be a murder-suicide. Fairfax County prosecutors said Megan Hargan, 39, attempted to hide her involvement in the 2017 double murder by making it appear as though her sister, Helen Hargan, 23, shot her mother Pamela Hargan, 63. Megan was ultimately convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm. Jurors recommended she serve two life sentences. Prosecutors believe the animosity between Megan and the rest of her family was born of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Dog And Cat#Animal Welfare#The Animals#Animal Rescue#Superior Court
Lincoln Journal Star

Fremont woman sentenced to probation for felony animal cruelty

A Fremont woman has been sentenced to 18 months’ probation after pleading no contest to felony animal cruelty. Janelle C. Winners, 24, had faced up to three years in prison and could have been banned from owning another pet for 15 years. Dodge County District Judge Geoffrey Hall did not restrict her ownership of pets in his sentencing order.
FREMONT, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
Turnto10.com

Connecticut woman charged with animal cruelty

HEBRON, C.T. (WJAR) — Connecticut State Police said a woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges in connection with an investigation at Connecticut Pregnant Dog and Cat Rescue in Hebron. Joann Connelly, 59, faces several counts of animal cruelty for housing animals in unsanitary conditions, state police said. More...
HEBRON, CT
The Independent

Max Mosley shot himself after learning he had just weeks to live, inquest hears

Max Mosley shot himself after being told he had just weeks to live, an inquest has heard.The former F1 boss took his own life at his London home in May 2021 after learning he likely had a “very limited life expectancy” and was in “debilitating” pain, Westminster Coroner’s Court heard on Tuesday.Evidence at the inquest revealed the 81-year-old contacted his personal assistant the night before he was found dead to tell him about his decision to kill himself.Mr Mosley could not be persuaded and had formed a “settled intent”, the court heard.He was then said to have had a last meal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 28 Spokane

Two people face animal cruelty and neglect charges after Pullman Police find 13 dead animals

PULLMAN, WA – Pullman Police found 13 dead animals inside an apartment in College Hill after they received a report of a dead dog and ferret inside the apartment. When the officer went to the unit at the Ruckus Apartment Complex they saw a dead dog on the floor. Once the Pullman Police Department had a search warrant to enter the apartment they found one dog, three ferrets, three sugar glider possums, two rodents, a python, a bearded dragon, and a gecko all deceased.
PULLMAN, WA
The Independent

Video of neighbours confronting killer released

A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father of toddler murdered by her mother’s boyfriend ‘will never recover after life ripped apart’

The father of a 16-month-old baby girl shaken to death by an unlicensed dog breeder has said he will “never recover” from the event after it ‘ripped his life apart’. In his absence on Monday, Kamran Haider, 39, was found guilty of murder and child cruelty after he attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.He was sentenced today at the Old Bailey, again in absence, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years for Nusayba’s murder and 18 months’ imprisonment for child cruelty against her. The sentences are to be served concurrently.Haider murdered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy