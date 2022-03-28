ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan, MO

Missouri participant in Capitol riot charged in fatal crash

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0esHZrW400

A woman photographed carrying a wooden name plate torn from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection faces felony charges for allegedly driving drunk and causing a fatal wreck in Missouri.

Emily Hernandez, 22, of Sullivan, Missouri, is charged with driving while intoxicated involving the death of another and DWI involving serious physical injuries. She was charged Thursday. Her attorney, Ethan Corlija, said Monday that he will seek a reduction of Hernandez's $250,000 bond. She has not yet entered a plea.

The accident happened in January on the eve of the first anniversary of the insurrection. Hernandez is accused of going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44. Her Volkswagen Passat struck a 2019 Buick Enclave. Victoria Wilson, 32, of St. Clair, Missouri, died and Wilson's husband was injured.

Days after the accident, Hernandez pleaded guilty to entering and remaining in a restricted building in the insurrection case. Sentencing is April 11. She was the first Missouri resident charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

She acknowledged breaching the Capitol and entering Pelosi’s suite, taking a piece of the broken sign bearing the speaker’s name.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Capitol Rioter Whose Son Warned FBI Is Now a Convicted Criminal

An armed Texas militia member accused of leading a “vigilante mob” to breach the U.S. Capitol became the first Jan. 6 rioter to get convicted by a jury on Tuesday. Forty-nine-year-old Guy Reffitt was found guilty of all five counts against him, including bringing a gun to the Capitol grounds, as part of a MAGA mob that stormed the seat of the government to stop the electoral certification of President Joe Biden. After the siege, Reffitt came home and threatened his two children to keep quiet about his involvement in the riots.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sullivan, MO
State
Missouri State
Sullivan, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KELOLAND TV

Police warning of scam going around

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities on both sides of the state are warning people about phone scammers claiming to be law enforcement. Last night in Sioux Falls a 64-year-old woman got a call from someone claiming to be a Minnehaha County deputy. The caller said she had court related warrants and needed to buy gift cards to pay a fine.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WHO 13

Des Moines man charged in fatal crash

Des Moines — A Des Moines man has been charged in a fatal car crash that happened back in January. Des Moines Police arrested 24-year-old Spencer Smith from Des Moines. Smith has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle. Authorities say he was driving over 100 miles per hour […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Neshoba Democrat

2 charged in high-speed casino chase

Two people have been charged in a high-speed chase into Leake County that inured two Sheriff’s deputies last month, the authorities said. Angela Whitehead, 30, of 4160 New Hope Road, Lexington, was arrested and charged with felony pursuit, DUI, two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, improper passing and possession of marijuana in a a vehicle, officials said.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Open-mouth kiss lands woman in PA jail for 2 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for passing contraband to a Pennsylvania federal inmate during a visit. According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
KSNT News

Topeka man charged with rape of 14 year old

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 19-year-old Topeka man is in custody and has been charged with rape following an “incident” in the southwest part of Shawnee County, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives arrested Anthony D. Rodriguez, 19, on Tuesday, March 15, around 4 p.m. following an investigation into a sexual offense that took […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Riot#House#Dwi#Buick Enclave
WOWK 13 News

Milton man arrested for rape

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A Milton man was arrested for rape in Scioto County, Ohio on Thursday. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that after interviewing a 13-year-old victim, detectives responded to the 3800 block of Stanton Ave. in New Boston and arrested 19-year-old Marcus Alexander Legg. Legg is charged with two counts of rape and one […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Video of deadly I-75 crash released

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation has released video of the fiery crash that killed two people early Thursday on I-75 near Alexis Road. An ODOT camera captured the crash that happened when a car headed south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with oncoming traffic. The...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
ABC10

3 people arrested, found with about 80 pounds of meth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area traffic stop resulted in law enforcement discovering about 80 pounds of methamphetamine, around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and about $4,100. According to the California Highway Patrol - Valley Division, during a traffic stop on March 7, officers stopped a Jeep for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Hutch Post

KBI: 2 wanted for Kansas homicide arrested in Hutchinson

RUSH COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Special Agents made multiple arrests connected to the January 2022 murder of 61-year-old Leslie Randa, according to a media release from the KBI. Just before 8:30p.m. Friday, Jennifer Page Stipe, 48, and Darin Lee McBee, 58, both of 325 Marla...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
ABC News

ABC News

593K+
Followers
144K+
Post
319M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy