UPDATE: Four kids involved in weekend vandalism of Tomah Middle School

By Jourdan Vian
 2 days ago

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — Tomah police say four juvenile persons were involved in the vandalism of Tomah Middle School during the weekend. Two of them have appeared at the police department to take responsibility for their actions.

Tomah police were looking for anyone with information on the incident, it said in a Facebook post.

“We thank our community for their support. We also thank the families of the involved kids who brought their children to the PD,” Assistant Chief Eric Pedersen posted.

There was damage to several windows and doors as well as a vehicle parked outside. Police say the suspects didn’t enter the building, but caused extensive damage outside. There are no exterior cameras, and no interior cameras had footage of the incident.

IN THIS ARTICLE
