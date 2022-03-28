Corrections and clarifications

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
• We misdescribed Alisher Usmanov as an Arsenal shareholder. He sold his stake in 2018 ( Minister flies to BVI for urgent talks on making Britain’s sanctions stick , 23 March, p12).

• The image illustrating an article about the Harry Clarke-designed stained glass windows at Bewley’s Cafe in Dublin did not show one of them, as the caption said; it was a window at the cafe by a different artist (Meaning of window debated in Irish court , 21 March, p31).

• Other recently amended articles include:

‘The Troubles followed me’: Five people raised in Belfast reflect on the city they left

Peaky Blinders recap: series six, episode five – an explosive return to form

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

