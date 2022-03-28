Winter Storm Watch issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Northern Marinette County by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood WET SNOW LIKELY ACROSS PORTIONS OF EAST-CENTRAL WISCONSIN TODAY AND TONIGHT A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to the area today and tonight. The bulk of the precipitation will fall as snow. But above freezing temperatures lingering from the recent warm spell will also result in rain at times today, especially during the late morning and early afternoon. Uncertainty regarding how quickly the rain changes to snow, and how much snow melts when hitting the initially warm ground is adding an extra layer of uncertainty to the snowfall forecast. The best estimate is that a band of 2 to 5 inches of wet snow accumulation will occur from the Wautoma/Oshkosh areas, through the Green Bay/Kewaunee areas, to the Door Peninsula. But the forecast may require adjustment if the changeover to snow occurs more quickly or more slowly than anticipated. The impact the snow has on travel is also somewhat uncertain. Warm ground temperatures may prevent much snow from accumulating on pavement until late this afternoon. But roads will probably start to become slushy during the late afternoon and evening hours, with hazardous travel conditions possible tonight. Anyone traveling this afternoon into tonight should check the latest road conditions prior to departing. The latest road conditions for Wisconsin can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

