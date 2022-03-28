ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Helping heroes

foxla.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne group has made it its mission to give back...

www.foxla.com

WJHL

Community Heroes: Erin Gray helps the homeless in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A few years ago, the City of Kingsport took a proactive approach to help the homeless population in the Model City. The city assigned people to work with those who are homeless to direct them to the resources they need. Erin Gray, a licensed master social worker, is one of those […]
KINGSPORT, TN
KCBD

Local company launches “Helping heroes” campaign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A representative of Bruce Thornton A/C & Plumbing announced the company is providing free tune-ups of home air conditioners for Lubbock’s teachers and education workers. Additionally, the company offers a $50 discount on tune-ups for other Lubbock-area homeowners. “We just want to do our part...
LUBBOCK, TX
Bay News 9

Everyday Hero: Mother's passion ignites help for Ukraine

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Melbourne mother has a special connection to war-torn Ukraine. It’s that tie that has her encouraging the community to help. Kathleen Bendisken's daughter Yeva was adopted from Ukraine. That personal connection to the country has inspired her to help people in Ukraine as...
CHARITIES
2 On Your Side

'Be A Hero' event to benefit WNY Heroes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A fun event Saturday night will benefit local veterans in need. The 'Be A Hero' event will take place March 19 from 6-10 PM at Pearl at the Webb in Buffalo. Bryant and Stratton College invites the community, college students and alumni to the free event. Guests will enjoy live music from local artist Chuckie Campbell, light appetizers, and the raffling off of jerseys signed by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. All raffle ticket proceeds support WNY Heroes and its mission to provide life sustaining financial assistance to veterans in need.
BUFFALO, NY
KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - Louisiana Masons

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Masonic Lodges will meet next week in Lake Charles for the first time in almost 40 years. Over 2,000 Masons are expected. The Masons’ donations to children’s health care makes them Hometown Heroes in their communities. “It’s the largest philanthropy in the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
UPI News

Daytime naps may boost early literacy skills in preschoolers

Many parents of preschoolers insist that naps are essential to recharge their little ones during the day and improve their mood. Turns out that daytime shut-eye may also boost early literacy skills. New research by scholars in Australia and England suggests that naps help preschoolers map letters to sounds, a...
WASHINGTON, DC

