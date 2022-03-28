Helping heroes

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A fun event Saturday night will benefit local veterans in need. The 'Be A Hero' event will take place March 19 from 6-10 PM at Pearl at the Webb in Buffalo. Bryant and Stratton College invites the community, college students and alumni to the free event. Guests will enjoy live music from local artist Chuckie Campbell, light appetizers, and the raffling off of jerseys signed by Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. All raffle ticket proceeds support WNY Heroes and its mission to provide life sustaining financial assistance to veterans in need.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO