ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Civic Nebraska To Train Volunteers To Observe 2022 Elections

By Tom Stanton
klin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCivic Nebraska is looking for volunteers to serve as non-partisan Election Protectors to monitor the May 10 primary election and Nov. 8 general election in Nebraska. Election Protectors monitor elections and the...

klin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Island Independent

Grand Island woman elected to Nebraska Humanities Council

Dori Wanitschke of Grand Island was recently elected treasurer of the Nebraska Humanities Council. Wanitschke has more than 30 years experience in banking operations and compliance management and currently manages the finances of the Grand Island Community Foundation. Humanities Nebraska is a statewide nonprofit that helps Nebraskans explore what connects...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Reading Eagle

Berks election officials increase pay for poll worker training

Berks County election officials are giving pay increases to poll workers who complete a training program and those tasked with returning equipment on election night. The county elections board voted at a meeting Thursday to increase the amount poll workers are paid for completing certain tasks before Election Day and following the closure of the polls, acknowledging the county has not recently examined compensation related to those tasks.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Election Day#Civic Nebraska
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit

A bill that awaits the signature of Gov. Kim Reynolds could result in the dismissal of a lawsuit over the constitutionality of Iowa’s licensing laws. In December, a Texas company filed a civil rights lawsuit against the state of Iowa for requiring that hair-threading professionals undergo 600 hours of training to become licensed. Arsah Enterprise Inc., […] The post Reynolds’ decision on bill could lead to dismissal of licensing lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
KELOLAND TV

Frost’s mother faces fines for Nebraska grain trades

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The mother of a man who admitted to illegal grain trades in South Dakota is facing much bigger trouble in Nebraska for similar offenses. The Nebraska Public Service Commission has issued civil penalties totaling $290,000 against Jan Banghart of Gettysburg for trading grain without a Nebraska license and related activities.
PIERRE, SD
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Oklahoma could become first state to ban nearly all abortions: ‘Reckless cruelty is the point’

Oklahoma’s Republican-controlled House of Representatives passed a measure to ban abortions in nearly all instances, establishing what could become the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the country.House Bill 4327 mirrors a Texas measure banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, but goes further by barring physicians from performing or inducing an abortion at any point in the pregnancy unless it is “to save the life” of the pregnant person.The bill also would allow private citizens to pursue civil actions, with up to $10,000 in damages, against anyone who performs or “aids and abets in the provision of such...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy