Look: TV Ratings Are In For The 2022 Oscars

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The television ratings are in for The Oscars, and it seems like Will Smith’s “slap heard round the world” helped provide a big boost in viewership. The 2022 Academy Awards drew 13.73 million viewers last night, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Meanwhile, ABC said...

Kim Eatmon
2d ago

How could the slap help. it was during the Oscars. They were either watching it happen or they heard about it the next morning like I did. Unless it was stagged and people were told it was going to happen.The slap didn't help . Believe me most were very disappointed. I won't be watching again. est year.But I ha ent for the last 10 years.

pogo
2d ago

Not elegant and professional as they use to be . Watched 5 minutes and was done .. the wokiies are overpaid and have to share their opinion and expect that to make a difference .. NOT . No respect for the industry or the radicals

Zack Mason Gray
2d ago

when I did flip the channels and watch a moment. it was really troubling. presenters staggered to make introductions. those received award thanked people knowone knew unless in Hollywood. as for Will. he should have known better. time to monitor the left liberal actors. take is Oscar away and set an example of respect. the comedy was not funny. And yes... when you make fun of someone for a health condition. not cool. but if non violence is goal of acadamy... then show how important it is. remove his Oscar.

