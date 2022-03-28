ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mayor Wu Files Proposal To Expand Access To City Contracts For Minority And Women-owned Enterprises

Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts
 22 hours ago

Mayor Michelle Wu today filed a home rule petition with the City Council that would expand access to City contracts for minority- and women-owned business enterprises (MWBEs). The proposal would raise the written quote contract maximum for contracts with certified MWBEs from $50,000 to the state Small Purchase threshold, which is currently $250,000. The written quote contract process allows the City to award contracts without a full Request For Proposal (RFP) process, making it significantly simpler and cheaper for businesses to apply. This change will dramatically lower barriers to access for MWBEs and allow the City to make a greater investment in these businesses.

“This proposal will allow us to use every dollar possible to build wealth in our communities, address our racial wealth gap, and make our city a place for everyone,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I look forward to working with the City Council and the Legislature to advance this.”

The proposal is part of a larger initiative to direct City resources to local, diverse businesses that are vital to expanding wealth-building opportunities and supporting their capacity to compete for city contracts.

In 2020, the City of Boston released a disparity study that showed that only 1.2% of the $2.1 billion City’s contracts for construction and professional goods and services went to Black and Latinx-owned businesses. In response to these results, the City of Boston now seeks to address these historical disparities and aid in establishing intergenerational wealth for Black and Latinx residents. Increasing access to city contracts is an important step to building wealth and closing the racial wealth gap.

"This is the type of forward-thinking, meaningful change that is needed to reduce the barriers to wealth-building opportunities for our small, local, diverse businesses," said Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion. "I am proud to serve in an administration that has made equitable procurement policy a top priority."

"It is imperative that we use all tools available to make City contracting more equitable and accessible to people of color,” said City Councilor Brian Worrell, Chair of the Committee on Small Business and Professional Licensure. “The time is now to break unacceptable gaps of access and staggeringly low numbers of Black and Brown residents winning City contracts."

The proposal seeks to amend Massachusetts General Law 30B, which was passed in 1990 and establishes procedures for the acquisition of supplies or services, the disposition of surplus supplies, and real property acquisitions and dispositions by local governmental bodies. Once approved by the Boston City Council, the home rule petition must be passed by the Massachusetts Legislature and signed by the Governor in order to become law.

This home rule petition builds on Mayor Wu’s years of commitment to require equitable City contracting and close the racial wealth gap. In 2016, then-Councilor Wu and then-Councilor Ayanna Pressley presided over the City Council hearing that examined the City’s procurement process and efforts to support local businesses. In 2017, Mayor Wu and Congresswoman Pressley co-sponsored an ordinance that required the City to collect more data on contracting. Mayor Wu passed a groundbreaking ordinance that required the City of Boston to shift its food procurement practices to meet certain standards around racial equity, fair pay for workers, environmental sustainability, and nutrition.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NECN

Mayor Wu Says She ‘Firmly' Opposes Receivership for Boston Schools

As the state's elementary and secondary education commissioner prepares to review the Boston Public Schools, Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday said she "firmly" opposes the idea of putting the district under receivership. Two years after the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced a memorandum of understanding with Boston aimed...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Mayor Wu announces rent stabilization committee as prices skyrocket

In the midst of increasingly high rent prices, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the creation of a Rent Stabilization Advisory Committee to research and suggest policies to help renters remain in the city. The committee, which is made up of housing advocates, developers, tenants, and other stakeholders, will study local...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Boston

‘A wild journey’: Mayor Wu joins Hillary Clinton to talk mental health, politics, and parenting

The pair tackled everything from the protestors outside Wu's house to Bostonians' intense sports loyalties in the podcast segment. Hillary Clinton and Mayor Michelle Wu certainly have things in common — both broke gender barriers in politics and took unconventional routes to get there. But, they also shared the unique challenge of having to raise a family in the political spotlight.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Herald

Michelle Wu’s proposal to restrict protests is knocked by Boston city councilors: ‘Concerned’ about ‘unintended consequences’

Mayor Michelle Wu’s proposal to stop the early-morning protests outside her home was criticized by city councilors, who said they’re worried about “unintended consequences.”. Wu’s Roslindale home has been the scene of anti-vaccine mandate protests for months, as her neighbors have woken up to loud 7 a.m....
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Person
Ayanna Pressley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Boston City Council#Real Property#Legislature#The City Council#Rfp#Black And#Latinx
CBS Boston

Mayor Wu Talks With Hillary Clinton About Vaccine Mandate Protests Outside Home: ‘I Sleep Well At Night’

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu opened up to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a new podcast about the backlash to her COVID vaccine mandate for city employees. As a guest on Clinton’s podcast, Wu was asked how she’s handling the noisy early morning protests outside her Roslindale house. She has proposed an ordinance that would limit when protesters can picket outside private homes. “It’s a very difficult moment in our history, and I see that almost every day outside my house when we are faced with 7 a.m. protests, banging and yelling,” Wu said. “It’s seeded in vast...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
The 74

Use ESSER Funds to Stop Suspensions, Expulsions & Arrests at School

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a nightmare for teenagers.  The U.S. surgeon general and the American Academy of Pediatrics recently declared a nationwide adolescent mental health crisis, as did the president of the United States. Academic achievement tests show wholesale learning loss. School attendance has plummeted. And these difficulties are being felt most among students […]
EDUCATION
Erie Times News

Here are the candidates on the ballot in Erie County for May's primary

A contested primary for Democrats in one race for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and a crowded GOP field in another highlight the local races on the May 17 municipal primary ballot. In addition to marquee races for governor, U.S. Senate and U.S. House, among others, the ballot will include races for the five state House seats that will now represent Erie County in Harrisburg. ...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
NECN

Mayor Wu Announces New Office of LGBTQ+ Advancement

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced the launch of a new LGBTQ+ Advancement office Wednesday morning. "This is a city for everyone," Wu said. "This is a city where we have the leadership in place across the administration, across the City Council, across the Legislature and all throughout our community to ensure we see each other with love, with respect, with trust and with possibility. I am so excited."
BOSTON, MA
Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts

123
Followers
733
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Boston, Massachusetts

Comments / 0

Community Policy