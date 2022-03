The New York Rangers will head into Pittsburgh to take on their Metropolitan Divisional rival in the Penguins tonight. These teams are just one point away from each other in the standings with Pittsburgh on top. This will be the third meeting between these teams in just over a month as the series is now tied at 1-1. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Penguins prediction and pick.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO