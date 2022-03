The Los Angeles Dodgers failed to win the World Series this past season, but they are still acting like champions in one regard. The Dodgers decided last week to renew the contract of troubled former outfielder Andrew Toles, who has battled mental health issues and has not played for the team since 2018. Blake Williams of Dodger Blue noted that keeping Toles under contract allows the Dodgers to continue providing him with access to healthcare services and financial support.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO