ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Local expert talks potential threat of Russian cyber attacks

By Matthew Herchik
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMhCI_0esHUlvn00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The White House is on high alert for cyber-attacks from Russia.

And with President Joe Biden issuing a warning to Americans about the potential threat, a former White House advisor is urging U.S. businesses to take precautions.

“So far we haven’t seen any serious attacks from Russia, but the threat is there, the threat is real,” says Eric Greenwald, who works as General Counsel for Finite State.

Largest rise in gun ownership? African-American women

It’s been over a month since Russia invaded Ukraine.

But as Russian forces wage war overseas, there is a different peril threatening America’s homeland, with White House officials warning American businesses to “lock their digital doors.”

“With the lack of specifics, it’s hard to know exactly what people should be doing, exactly where the threat may be coming from,” admits Greenwald, a Columbus native, who previously served as a White House advisor.

It was a week ago Monday that Biden and his security staff warned Russia could target American businesses in cyberspace.

“There was some preparatory activity that we’re seeing and that is what we shared in a classified context with companies who we thought might be affected,” said Anne Neuberger, the Deputy National Security Advisor.

Greenwald says that there are a number of steps businesses can, and should, take to protect one of their most valuable assets — their data.

“It is the basic blocking and tackling of cyber security,” Greenwald admits. “It is instituting two-factor authentication for remotely accessible systems, it is developing a cyber incident response plan, it is making sure you actually keep logs of activity on your systems.”

All the steps that Greenwald says businesses should have already been taking over the past several years.

Greenwald expects Russia could target American banking systems, the government systems, and the power grid to make the biggest impact.

But Russian-controlled ransomware gangs threaten everyday Americans as well.

“Those ransomware gangs go after a wide range of targets, including small businesses. Those operations might very well target small businesses located in Ohio,” Greenwald warns.

Columbus doctor: Relief from medical debt worry can boost health

And while there haven’t been any attacks this far, Greenwald again reminds the threat from Russia is real.

“I think they find themselves in a different realm from what they expected, and have to start thinking about, ‘Okay, what can we do to improve our chances on the ground in Ukraine, what do we can we do to keep western allies from imposing stiff economic sanctions against us,'” lays out Greenwald.

Greenwald admits there is a lot of speculation about what escalation in cyberspace looks like.

He says if there were to be a severe cyber-attack in America, the response could very well be a military operation as opposed to cyber response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus

19K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Russia, OH
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Threat#Cyberattack#Computer Security#Ukraine#Russian#Wcmh#The White House#Americans#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
NBC News

Russia may target U.S. businesses with cyberattacks, Biden admin warns

The Biden administration urged U.S. businesses on Monday to take added precautions amid "evolving" intelligence that Russia could target American companies with cyberattacks. As the war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion in Febrary rages on, the White House on Monday released a fact sheet telling U.S. companies to "Act Now to Protect Against Potential Cyberattacks." President Joe Biden is also slated to attend a meeting later Monday with Business Roundtable, an association of American CEOs, to discuss the war, among other topics.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy