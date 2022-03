- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 4 --- Robbins and Lawrence Armory and Machine Shop, Windsor (very high risk) --- Vermont State House, Montpelier (very high risk) --- Union Co-operative Store Bakery, Barre (relatively high risk) The Vermont State House in Montpelier, Vermont’s capitol, still serves as the statehouse today, 160 years after its construction. Montpelier is prone to flooding throughout the year but is particularly susceptible in the spring when melting snow and ice create significant runoff from the mountains, and heavy rain and ice jams compound the issue. Over the course of the 20th century alone, Montpelier experienced three significant floods that caused dozens of deaths and millions of dollars worth of damage.

