Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival returns to Clearwater

In November 2022, during its 50th anniversary year, Carnival Cruise Line will debut its latest new build, Carnival Celebration, the second ship in the line’s Excel class. Following in the footsteps of sister vessel Mardi Gras, launched in 2021, Celebration is also the second of Carnival’s ships to be powered by liquefied natural gas and the second of the line’s throwback ships, meaning it’s the second vessel to bear the Carnival Celebration name. The first, known simply as Celebration, set sail for the line in 1987. It left the fleet in 2008 before ending up with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line as Grand Celebration, which was scrapped during the industry’s pandemic pause in 2021.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 DAYS AGO