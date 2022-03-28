Student arrested for bringing loaded gun to Roxbury school

(Boston Police Department)

ROXBURY, Mass. — A male student was arrested Monday morning for bringing a loaded gun to the Dearborn STEM Academy.

Officers responded to the school’s security office at approximately 9:45 a.m. where administrators safely secured the loaded firearm. The gun was found in a 16-year-old student’s fanny pack.

The student is charged with delinquent to wit possession of a firearm on school property, delinquent to wit possession of ammunition and delinquent to wit possession of a loaded firearm. He will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

There were no injuries reported.

