Tiffany has a 62-23 record and is in his sixth season as head coach of the Virginia men's lacrosse program

Lars Tiffany signs contract extension to remain UVA men's lacrosse coach through 2026 (; 0:24)

Virginia director of athletics Carla Williams announced on Monday afternoon that Lars Tiffany has signed a contract extension to remain the head coach of the UVA men's lacrosse program through the 2026 season. Tiffany is currently in his sixth season as Virginia's head coach and has an overall record of 62-23 in his time in Charlottesville.

“Lars has done a tremendous job establishing our men’s lacrosse program as the best in the nation,” Carla Williams said. “Back-to-back national championships during unprecedented and unbelievably challenging times is simply amazing. Lars’ efforts to develop young men in the program away from the sport are equally impressive and we are thankful for his commitment to the whole person. We are very fortunate to have such a tremendous leader and we are incredibly excited about the direction of our program under Lars’ guidance.”

Tiffany was named the ACC Men's Lacrosse Coach of the Year in 2019 and led UVA to the program's sixth and seventh NCAA Division I Men's Lacrosse National Championships in 2019 and 2021.

“Tara and I are ecstatic to have the trust of Carla Williams to continue to serve in our role with UVA Men’s Lacrosse,” Lars Tiffany said. “This program has been defined by incredible players, amazing performances and determined coaches. But Virginia Lacrosse is bigger than its parts. No one person defines this program. UVA staff and athletes alike simply embrace this opportunity by throwing everything each of us has into Virginia Lacrosse. Our history and tradition create a brand and culture unlike any other, and it all starts with a promise. The promise we make with one another is to be elite, to execute whatever is asked of each of us, and to be physically and emotionally present for all who wear the uniform. This will continue to serve as our guide as we move together forward.”

This season, Virginia is 7-1 overall and 3-0 in ACC play is ranked No. 2 in the country in the latest Inside Lacrosse poll. The Cavaliers play at Richmond on Saturday at 12pm.

