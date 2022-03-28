ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Longtime Cabell County Board of Education member passes away

By JEFF MORRIS
wchstv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Cabell County school officials said Monday that a longtime Board of Education member has passed away. Garland “Skip Parsons had served on the board for about 12 years, according to a news release from the school system. Parsons had...

wchstv.com

Comments / 2

