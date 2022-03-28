Longtime Cabell County Board of Education member passes away

SALISBURY, Md. – Local student Merin Thomas has officially been recognized as the Student Member of the Board, for the state of Maryland. Thomas says that she’s very happy to be representing Wicomico County as a junior at James M. Bennett High School for the 2022-2023 school year. This opportunity will allow her to advocate for nearly 900,000 students in Maryland. This comes after being nominated by Governor Larry Hogan.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO