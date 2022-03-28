ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland sets date, start time for annual spring game

By Dustin Schutte
saturdaytradition.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland has released the date and time for its annual spring game. Fresh off a 7-6 campaign in 2021, the Terrapins will host their annual Red-White spring game on Saturday, April 30 at Capital...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

