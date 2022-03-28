Parking for apartment dwellers at town square

An Aerie store will be coming soon to Southlake Town Square and will be located at 167 Grand Ave., according to the town square’s website. Aerie sells a variety of women’s clothing, with an emphasis on bras, underwear and activewear. Renovations on the store's space will begin June 6 and are expected to be completed by Aug. 18, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The store does not yet have an opening date or phone number. www.ae.com/us/en/c/aerie/cat4840006?pagetype=clp www.southlaketownsquare.com/shop/aerie.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO