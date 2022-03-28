ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

Parking for apartment dwellers at town square

By Letters to the Editor
villages-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaw in last week’s Villages-News.com, that the apartments are a “go” for the Katie Belle’s space. A square ain’t a square if...

www.villages-news.com

Comments / 3

Suzanne Warringer Kuebler
2d ago

We were regulars at Katie Bells and it's closing pained us. We have no where else to go for an evening of di img and dancing. When are "Mr. Schwartz grand kids" going to wake up and stop destroying his drea

Reply
3
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Aerie to open in Southlake Town Square

An Aerie store will be coming soon to Southlake Town Square and will be located at 167 Grand Ave., according to the town square’s website. Aerie sells a variety of women’s clothing, with an emphasis on bras, underwear and activewear. Renovations on the store's space will begin June 6 and are expected to be completed by Aug. 18, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The store does not yet have an opening date or phone number. www.ae.com/us/en/c/aerie/cat4840006?pagetype=clp www.southlaketownsquare.com/shop/aerie.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WESH

'No more eyesore': Daytona Beach Shores community toasts to resort's demolition

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — The Treasure Island Resort on South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach Shores was a vacation destination. It's where Jeff and Vicki Hankins met. "We came back and honeymooned here. And we came back numerous times to watch the Daytona 500. We came back when we wanted to start a family. We have so many memories here," Vickie Hankins said.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
WJON

Waite Park Apartment Development Gets Council Approval

WAITE PARK -- A two-story apartment development cleared its final hurdle. Waite Park officials unanimously approved last week the preliminary and final plat for Riverview Lofts, located in front of Anton's restaurant. With the approval, permits can be issued for construction of the project. Property owner Jim Rakhshani says the...
WAITE PARK, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Villages, FL
Traffic
Lady Lake, FL
Government
City
Lady Lake, FL
City
The Villages, FL
The Villages, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Boil water notice issued for part of Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. — A water main break in Mims forced a boil water advisory for part of Brevard County. Residents should bring water to a rolling boil for a minute before using it to drink, cook, brush teeth, make ice or wash dishes. Officials say the boil water notice...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Morning Journal

Homeless trio take shelter in Elyria’s Town Square

It was a beautiful mid-morning March 18 in downtown Elyria. Birds chirped and a gentle warmish breeze blew through Ely Town Square. But, a trio of homeless people had been living there the past two days. They were: Hannah Wormer, 44; Jeremy Cain, 41, and Nancy Littell, 68. The three...
ELYRIA, OH
The Daily News Online

Town starting Park Road project next week

BATAVIA — Starting Monday and going through the fall, a contractor for the Town of Batavia, CATCO, will be installing new utilities, reconstructing and resurfacing Park Road from the intersection of State Route. 63 to State Route 98. To complete this project, the following changes will take place during...
BATAVIA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Town Square#The Square#Parking Spaces#Villages News#The Katie Belle#Villagers
Jacksonville Daily Record

Park Village Apartments in Orange Park sold for $20.2 million

The Park Village Apartments at 741 Park Ave. in Orange Park were sold March 16 for $20.2 million. 741 Park NM LLC, associated with Nairn NM LLC of Austin, Texas, and Mayfair Park Village MZL LLC of Kent, Delaware, sold the property to LPG Park Village LLC of Waterbury, Connecticut.
ORANGE PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WestfairOnline

Stamford’s Vela on the Park luxury apartment complex is sold

Vela on the Park, a luxury apartment development in downtown Stamford, has been sold for an undisclosed sum. The 19-story, 209-unit apartment community at 1011 Washington Blvd. was built in 2015 and consists of studios, one- and two- bedroom units, along with luxury penthouses. Community amenities include a rooftop deck with barbecue grills, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a yoga and wellness studio, a pet spa and dog wash station, a solarium with reading nooks and a media center, a resident lounge, work pods and an old-school arcade.
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy