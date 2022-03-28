Lakers' LeBron James: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Ingram (hamstring) finished with 26 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 116-108 win over the Lakers. New Orleans was down by 23 at one point in the second quarter, but after missing the previous 10 games due to a hamstring injury, Ingram wasn't going to let them lose against his former team. The win was potentially a huge one for the Pelicans, as they moved a half-game ahead of the Lakers and into ninth place in the Western Conference in the battle for a spot in the play-in tournament. Despite two different injury absences, Ingram has scored in double digits in every game he's played in 2022, and his ability to stay on the court will likely be crucial to the Pels' chances of staying alive.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO