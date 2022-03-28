ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' LeBron James: Unlikely to play Tuesday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

James (ankle) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Jovan Buha of The Athletic...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lakers Nation

Frank Vogel Believes Constant Losses Of LeBron James & Anthony Davis Has Led To ‘Snakebitten’ Season For Lakers

History keeps repeating itself for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021-22, as LeBron James suffered an ankle injury right when Anthony Davis’ comeback appeared on the horizon. James and Davis have been interchangeably ruled out of games since the campaign’s tip-off. Not long after the four-time NBA champion missed two weeks of action with an abdomen problem in November, the 29-year-old forward sprained an MCL, which sidelined him for over a month.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
Wenyen Gabriel
ClutchPoints

Frank Vogel blasts Lakers after loss to Mavs without LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel ripped his team’s effort following a wire-to-wire blowout loss to the Dallas Mavericks that was not nearly as competitive as the lopsided 128-110 final score even indicates. The Lakers, playing without their stars, LeBron James (ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (foot sprain), were thoroughly dominated by Luka Doncic, who finished with a casual 34 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists.
NBA
FOX Sports

Lakers in danger of missing play-in after loss to Pelicans, LeBron injury

Los Angeles was the center of the universe Sunday night. And while a Hollywood scuffle dominated the entertainment headlines, another L.A.-related smackdown was the subject of the basketball world. The Lakers quickly watched their 69-49 halftime advantage erode away in what was a 48-point turnaround by the New Orleans Pelicans....
NBA
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

James, Davis watch debacle in Dallas as Lakers await return

DALLAS — (AP) — LeBron James and Anthony Davis were together on the bench for a Los Angeles debacle in Dallas that further endangered the postseason hopes of the Lakers. Now the club waits to see when the All-Star pair will be together on the floor again, and whether it will be in time to secure a play-in spot for the second consecutive year for the 2020 champs.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Dallas#Mavericks#Pelicans
Reuters

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Mavs trounce short-handed Lakers

2022-03-30 04:26:46 GMT+00:00 - Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110, wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out...
NBA
WGAU

McCollum cheered in return, helps Pelicans beat Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — CJ McCollum received a 90-second standing ovation in his first visit to Portland since a February trade to New Orleans, then scored 25 points to lead the Pelicans over the Trail Blazers 117-107 Wednesday night. “It was cool out there to see the...
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers' LeBron James out, Anthony Davis doubtful for Thursday at Jazz

The song remains the same for the top two stars of the Los Angeles Lakers as the team's playoff hopes continue to fade. According to ESPN, the Lakers have listed LeBron James as out and Anthony Davis as doubtful for Thursday's game at the Utah Jazz. Both were listed as doubtful Monday for Tuesday's encounter at the Dallas Mavericks and went on to miss what became a 128-110 loss, which indicates Davis will likely remain an observer with James through at least Thursday evening.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Remains out Monday

Allen (finger) will miss his 11th consecutive game Monday against the Magic and remains without a definitive timeline for returning to action, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. On a positive note, Allen has recently been cleared to resume on-court activities, but he's still sporting a splint on his...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Leads comeback in return

Ingram (hamstring) finished with 26 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 116-108 win over the Lakers. New Orleans was down by 23 at one point in the second quarter, but after missing the previous 10 games due to a hamstring injury, Ingram wasn't going to let them lose against his former team. The win was potentially a huge one for the Pelicans, as they moved a half-game ahead of the Lakers and into ninth place in the Western Conference in the battle for a spot in the play-in tournament. Despite two different injury absences, Ingram has scored in double digits in every game he's played in 2022, and his ability to stay on the court will likely be crucial to the Pels' chances of staying alive.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Projected Return Date Revealed For Lakers’ Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season is hanging in the balance with only seven games remaining. The team is currently in a tie with the San Antonio Spurs for the last spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference, but because of tiebreakers, the Spurs are currently holding down the 10th seed.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Not close to returning

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Beasley (ankle) isn't "anywhere close" to returning to game action, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Based on Finch's comments, Beasley will likely be sidelined for at least a week and may be out even longer. The Timberwolves only have six games remaining in the regular season, so it's possible Minnesota plays it safe to make sure he's healthy for a potential playoff run. Regardless, the sixth-year wing has appeared in all but two games this season and has averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes per game, so his absence will be a blow to the Timberwolves' depth. Moving forward, Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin figure to be Minnesota's top options off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

Michael Porter Jr. injury update: Nuggets suffers setback in recovery from back surgery, per report

The Denver Nuggets had held out hope for most of the season that their two injured stars, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., would return in time for a postseason run. The closer we get to the playoffs, though, the less likely it seems. The Nuggets have just six games left on their regular-season schedule, and neither Murray nor Porter is back on the court. Now, it seems like we'll have to wait even longer to see one of them.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy