MLB

Rays' Aaron Slegers: Cut from big-league camp

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Rays reassigned Slegers to minor-league camp Monday. Slegers was one of 11 players...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Chicago

White Sox Reassign Yoelqui Céspedes to Minor League Camp

Sox top prospect Céspedes to open season in minors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yoelqui Céspedes will open the season in the minor leagues after the White Sox reassigned him to minor league camp on Tuesday. Céspedes made his organizational debut in the White Sox minor leagues...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Conner Greene: Reassigned to minor-league camp

Greene was reassigned to minor-league spring training Wednesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Greene struggled with the Orioles in 2021, as he posted a 7.71 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 23.1 innings across 22 appearances (one start). He gave up four runs in 1.1 innings across two appearances this spring and will attempt to sort things out in the minors to begin the season.
MLB
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
FOX Sports

Brewers sign RHP José Ureña to minor league contract

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher José Ureña has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The NL Central champion Brewers announced the signing Tuesday. Ureña, 30, went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Tigers last season in 26 appearances,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Making third spring appearance

Poche is scheduled to appear in relief of starter Josh Fleming in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Healthy again after missing the entire 2020 and 2021 seasons while recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in June 2020, Poche is vying for a spot in the Rays' Opening Day bullpen. He's looked sharp in his first two Grapefruit League appearances to date, striking out two over two scoreless frames while recording a save.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Moved to MiLB camp

The Rays reassigned Knight to minor-league camp Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight was one of three pitchers cut Tuesday as the Rays reduced their group at big-league spring training to 38 players. The 31-year-old right-hander joined the Rays as a non-roster invitee at spring training after he made his MLB debut with the Orioles in 2021. He appeared in seven games for Baltimore and gave up nine earned runs on 11 hits and five walks over 8.2 innings.
MLB
FOX Sports

Twins add veteran Chris Archer as potential rotation boost

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract on Monday, a potential boost for their rotation with a two-time All-Star who's coming off an injury-ruined season. He has a $2.75 million salary, and the deal includes a $10...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Likely out at least three months

Fairbanks has a 50 percent tear of his lat muscle and will likely be forced to miss at least three months, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The Rays announced Monday that Fairbanks would face a shutdown of at least six weeks due to his lat injury, and he'll require at least six additional weeks to build up once he's cleared to resume throwing. As a result, the right-hander will likely be out until at least July. It wouldn't be surprising to see Fairbanks land on the 60-day injured list to begin the regular season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Shane McClanahan: Draws Opening Day assignment

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that McClanahan will start the team's Opening Day game April 8 versus Baltimore, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. With Tyler Glasnow (elbow) expected to miss most of the upcoming season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, McClanahan entered spring training as the most logical choice to get the ball for the Rays on Opening Day. The 2018 first-round pick is coming off a brilliant rookie campaign in which he submitted a 3.43 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 123.1 innings while posting a 27.3 percent strikeout rate and limiting opposing hitters to a .251 average. Since he won't turn 25 years old until April, the Rays are likely to manage his workload carefully in 2022, so he can't reliably be counted on to clear much more than 150 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Vidal Brujan: Denied spot on Opening Day roster

The Rays optioned Brujan to minor-league camp Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Given that he turned in a lowly .154 OPS in 26 plate appearances in his first taste of the big leagues in 2021 before finishing the season at Triple-A Durham, Brujan's demotion comes as little surprise. The toolsy, switch-hitting 24-year-old remains one of the Rays' top prospects and likely doesn't need much further refinement in the minors, but Tampa Bay's wealth of infield and outfield talent may force Brujan to wait a little longer before getting his next trial with the big club. If he's able to take hold of a regular role with Tampa Bay at some point in 2022, Brujan would offer intriguing stolen-base upside, after swiping 44 bags in 52 attempts at Triple-A last season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Diaz fell short of earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster and figures to begin the year with the Tides. He went 6-for-16 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored in big-league camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Cody Reed: Won't make Opening Day roster

The Rays reassigned Reed to minor-league camp Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He was one of three relievers sent packing as the Rays reduced their group at big-league camp to 38 players. Reed, who made 12 appearances with the big club in 2021, is expected to see the bulk of his action at Triple-A Durham during the upcoming season now that he no longer possesses a spot on the 40-man roster.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Making Cactus League debut

Clevinger (elbow) is scheduled to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants. Clevinger's upcoming appearance will mark his first official game action since the 2020 postseason, when he aggravated an elbow injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery. Now more than 16 months removed from the elbow procedure, Clevinger appears on track to be part of the Padres' Opening Day rotation, provided he doesn't experience any setbacks in his buildup program leading up to the start of the regular season. Though he'll be making his Cactus League debut Tuesday, Clevinger has been steadily upping his pitch count by facing hitters in live batting practice and pitching in a minor-league game on the back fields at spring training.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Expects to be ready for opener

Kiermaier (groin) is scheduled to take some swings Tuesday and said he expects to be ready to go for Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The perennially banged-up Kiermaier is already hurting during spring training, as he's battled both neck and upper-back stiffness and most recently left groin soreness. Though the injuries have set him back in getting in his usual slate of at-bats during the spring, the veteran outfielder doesn't expect to require a trip to the injured list to begin the season. Ideally, he would return to action before the Rays' Grapefruit League and exhibition schedule comes to an end to assuage any concerns about his availability for Opening Day.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Buchter: Assigned to minors

The Mariners reassigned Buchter to minor-league camp Tuesday. The demotion of outfielder Taylor Trammell to Triple-A Tacoma and reassignments of Buchter and right-hander Matt Festa leaves the Mariners with 42 players left at big-league camp as Opening Day approaches. Buchter spent the 2021 campaign in the Diamondbacks organization, appearing in 18 games for the big club and logging a 6.61 ERA over 16.1 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' DL Hall: Headed to minors

Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
MLB

