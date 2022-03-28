ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Rays' David McKay: Heads to MiLB camp

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Rays reassigned McKay to their minor-league camp Monday. McKay is...

www.cbssports.com

NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees prospect demoted; Nationals sign former Yankees, Mets reliever

Time for a roundup of former New York Yankees players making headlines as Opening Day approaches on Thursday, April 7. MLB Trade Rumors reports “The Pirates have optioned top pitching prospect Roansy Contreras to Triple-A, one of a number of roster moves made in anticipation of opening day. ... Contreras, the former Yankees’ farmhand, is the prospect of particular note here, the Pirates’ fourth-ranked prospect, per Baseball America.”
MLB
NBC Chicago

White Sox Reassign Yoelqui Céspedes to Minor League Camp

Sox top prospect Céspedes to open season in minors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Yoelqui Céspedes will open the season in the minor leagues after the White Sox reassigned him to minor league camp on Tuesday. Céspedes made his organizational debut in the White Sox minor leagues...
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Conner Greene: Reassigned to minor-league camp

Greene was reassigned to minor-league spring training Wednesday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Greene struggled with the Orioles in 2021, as he posted a 7.71 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 23.1 innings across 22 appearances (one start). He gave up four runs in 1.1 innings across two appearances this spring and will attempt to sort things out in the minors to begin the season.
MLB
FOX Sports

Brewers sign RHP José Ureña to minor league contract

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher José Ureña has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The NL Central champion Brewers announced the signing Tuesday. Ureña, 30, went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Tigers last season in 26 appearances,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Dusten Knight: Moved to MiLB camp

The Rays reassigned Knight to minor-league camp Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Knight was one of three pitchers cut Tuesday as the Rays reduced their group at big-league spring training to 38 players. The 31-year-old right-hander joined the Rays as a non-roster invitee at spring training after he made his MLB debut with the Orioles in 2021. He appeared in seven games for Baltimore and gave up nine earned runs on 11 hits and five walks over 8.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Casey Lawrence: Sent to MiLB camp

The Blue Jays reassigned Lawrence to their minor-league camp Monday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports. Lawrence is expected to report to Triple-A Buffalo to begin the 2022 campaign. The 34-year-old last saw action in the majors with the Mariners in 2018, covering 23.1 innings over 11 relief appearances while posting a 7.33 ERA and 1.63 WHIP.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Colin Poche: Making third spring appearance

Poche is scheduled to appear in relief of starter Josh Fleming in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Healthy again after missing the entire 2020 and 2021 seasons while recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in June 2020, Poche is vying for a spot in the Rays' Opening Day bullpen. He's looked sharp in his first two Grapefruit League appearances to date, striking out two over two scoreless frames while recording a save.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jesus Sanchez: Managing soreness

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Sanchez won't play in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets due to unspecified soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Mattingly downplayed the issue and suggested the Marlins are just taking extra caution with Sanchez, whom the skipper said is in line to...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Pete Fairbanks: Likely out at least three months

Fairbanks has a 50 percent tear of his lat muscle and will likely be forced to miss at least three months, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The Rays announced Monday that Fairbanks would face a shutdown of at least six weeks due to his lat injury, and he'll require at least six additional weeks to build up once he's cleared to resume throwing. As a result, the right-hander will likely be out until at least July. It wouldn't be surprising to see Fairbanks land on the 60-day injured list to begin the regular season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Shane McClanahan: Draws Opening Day assignment

Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that McClanahan will start the team's Opening Day game April 8 versus Baltimore, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. With Tyler Glasnow (elbow) expected to miss most of the upcoming season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, McClanahan entered spring training as the most logical choice to get the ball for the Rays on Opening Day. The 2018 first-round pick is coming off a brilliant rookie campaign in which he submitted a 3.43 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 123.1 innings while posting a 27.3 percent strikeout rate and limiting opposing hitters to a .251 average. Since he won't turn 25 years old until April, the Rays are likely to manage his workload carefully in 2022, so he can't reliably be counted on to clear much more than 150 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' DL Hall: Headed to minors

Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Diaz fell short of earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster and figures to begin the year with the Tides. He went 6-for-16 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored in big-league camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ryan Buchter: Assigned to minors

The Mariners reassigned Buchter to minor-league camp Tuesday. The demotion of outfielder Taylor Trammell to Triple-A Tacoma and reassignments of Buchter and right-hander Matt Festa leaves the Mariners with 42 players left at big-league camp as Opening Day approaches. Buchter spent the 2021 campaign in the Diamondbacks organization, appearing in 18 games for the big club and logging a 6.61 ERA over 16.1 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Austin Meadows: Dealing oblique issue

Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Meadows is dealing with a "minor" oblique issue, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The outfielder is expected to return to the Rays' Grapefruit League lineup Thursday against Atlanta or Friday against Boston. The injury has kept Meadows out of action since...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Expects to be ready for opener

Kiermaier (groin) is scheduled to take some swings Tuesday and said he expects to be ready to go for Opening Day, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The perennially banged-up Kiermaier is already hurting during spring training, as he's battled both neck and upper-back stiffness and most recently left groin soreness. Though the injuries have set him back in getting in his usual slate of at-bats during the spring, the veteran outfielder doesn't expect to require a trip to the injured list to begin the season. Ideally, he would return to action before the Rays' Grapefruit League and exhibition schedule comes to an end to assuage any concerns about his availability for Opening Day.
MLB

