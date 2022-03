UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...

COLORADO STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO