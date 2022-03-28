ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Returns to practice Monday

 2 days ago

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Davis (foot) was a full participant during Monday's practice, but he remains doubtful for...

The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
Anthony Davis
Frank Vogel
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Says ‘Time Is Running Out’ After Loss To Pelicans

With Play-In Tournament implications at the forefront, the Los Angeles Lakers somehow found a way to blow a 20-point lead against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. With LeBron James looking rejuvenated and the defense flying around, the Lakers took a commanding lead into halftime before letting the wheels fall off in the second half. New Orleans, to their credit, played with a renewed sense of urgency and a hot shooting night from rookie Trey Murphy III was enough to sink Los Angeles and push them back down to the No. 10 seed.
WGAU

McCollum cheered in return, helps Pelicans beat Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — CJ McCollum received a 90-second standing ovation in his first visit to Portland since a February trade to New Orleans, then scored 25 points to lead the Pelicans over the Trail Blazers 117-107 Wednesday night. “It was cool out there to see the...
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Leads comeback in return

Ingram (hamstring) finished with 26 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes during Sunday's 116-108 win over the Lakers. New Orleans was down by 23 at one point in the second quarter, but after missing the previous 10 games due to a hamstring injury, Ingram wasn't going to let them lose against his former team. The win was potentially a huge one for the Pelicans, as they moved a half-game ahead of the Lakers and into ninth place in the Western Conference in the battle for a spot in the play-in tournament. Despite two different injury absences, Ingram has scored in double digits in every game he's played in 2022, and his ability to stay on the court will likely be crucial to the Pels' chances of staying alive.
CBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Dazzles with career-high 33 points

Murray closed Monday's 123-120 win over the Rockets with 33 points (11-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), seven rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks and two steals in 38 minutes. Murray was only a few rebounds shy of a triple-double, which was an interesting shift for the guard. His double-doubles usually complete with a double-digit rebound total, as he's one of the best rebounding guards in the league. Murray's prolific totals have helped the Spurs close the gap with the Lakers for the 10th spot in the West, so expect Murray to keep it rolling with a playoff spot to aim for.
CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
Los Angeles Lakers
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Not close to returning

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Beasley (ankle) isn't "anywhere close" to returning to game action, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Based on Finch's comments, Beasley will likely be sidelined for at least a week and may be out even longer. The Timberwolves only have six games remaining in the regular season, so it's possible Minnesota plays it safe to make sure he's healthy for a potential playoff run. Regardless, the sixth-year wing has appeared in all but two games this season and has averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes per game, so his absence will be a blow to the Timberwolves' depth. Moving forward, Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin figure to be Minnesota's top options off the bench.
CBS Sports

Rangers' Justin Anderson: Won't crack Opening Day roster

The Rangers reassigned Anderson to minor-league camp Wednesday. The demotion of Anderson and three others Wednesday leaves the Rangers with 39 players left in big-league camp with Opening Day just over a week away. Anderson, who previously made 111 relief appearances with the Angels between the 2018 and 2019 seasons, hasn't made it back to the majors since undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2020. He's expected to work out of the bullpen at Triple-A Round Rock to begin the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports

Giants' LaMonte Wade: Exits with apparent injury

Wade was removed from Monday's Cactus League game against the Brewers with an apparent lower-body injury, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Wade appeared to tweak something while he was running to second base on his first-inning double. Though he was able to stay in the game for the rest of the Giants' turn at bat, Wade looked to be limping as he went back to the dugout and then didn't play the field for the bottom of the first inning. The Giants will likely provide an update on the nature and extent of his injury after the game.
CBS Sports

Texans' DaeSean Hamilton: Signs with Texans

Hamilton signed a one-year contract with the Texans on Monday. Hamilton had a consistent role for the Broncos across the first three seasons of his career, but he sustained a torn ACL last May that forced him to miss the 2021 campaign. He's now healthy ahead of offseason activities as he prepares to compete for a role with Houston. The 27-year-old secured 23 of 44 targets for 293 yards and two touchdowns during the 2020 season and will compete with Nico Collins, Chris Conley and Chris Moore for targets behind Brandin Cooks (knee) heading into 2022.
CBS Sports

Lions' Jared Goff: No commitment from GM

General manager Brad Holmes wouldn't firmly commit to Goff being the Lions' long-term solution at quarterback, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports. "Sure, I could see some advantage of there [being] a young quarterback that can learn under Jared," Holmes said Tuesday at the NFL's annual league meeting. Despite...
