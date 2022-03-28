ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Country Thunder Music Festival Lineup Announced

By Tristan Tapscott
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com
 2 days ago

The lineup for this year’s Country Thunder music festival has...

www.quadcities.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
QuadCities.com
QuadCities.com

6K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Q 105.7

New SPAC Show Announced for July 2022

It's been a long eight year wait, but the Steve Miller Band will return to SPAC on Sunday July 24th. The Steve Miller Band was almost an annual summer tradition at SPAC for years and years. You could pretty much count on him every summer and he would never disappoint. In fact, my first SPAC show was the Steve Miller Band and the Doobie Brothers back in 1995. Back in the day, It was a sure bet that you'd be singing along with 'Fly Like and Eagle', 'Rock N Me', 'Jet Airliner' and of course doing the quick 5 hand clap during 'Take The Money and Run'.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Brice
Person
Kip Moore
CBS New York

Grammy Awards announce first slate of performers: Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo

NEW YORK - The Grammy Awards are bringing three of the world's biggest pop acts — Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Billie Eilish — to perform during next month's ceremony in Las Vegas.The Recording Academy announced the first slate of performers on Tuesday. The show will air live on April 3 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS and Paramount+.The Grammys shifted to Las Vegas due to rising COVID-19 cases and the Omicron variant in January. Organizers cited "too many risks" to hosting the performance-filled ceremony at the time.Trevor Noah returns as host for the second straight time.The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
American Songwriter

The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Reveals Fifth Solo Album ‘The Legacy of Rentals’

The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn has revealed the details of his fifth album A Legacy of Rentals, out May 20, along with first single “Messing With The Settings.”. Recorded in May 2021, with longtime collaborators, producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin, the ruminating “Messing With The Settings” is one piece of A Legacy of Rentals blending Finn’s poignant storytelling and song as he sings through the pensive chorus Somehow it feels like I’m riding a train I’m not on.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival
loudersound.com

Ghost's Impera is on course for the band's biggest UK album chart debut ever

Ghost's bombastic, critically acclaimed new record Impera is on course for the band's biggest ever debut in the UK album charts, following its release on Friday. It was revealed today by the Official Charts Company that the fifth studio album from Tobias Forge's spooky crew, their first for four years following the similarly lauded Prequelle, is currently sitting at number two in the UK midweek chart, with only the new album from bedroom pop artist Rex Orange County, Who Cares?, ahead of it.
MUSIC
KUTV

Opera singer shares what to expect from newest Utah Opera performance

KUTV — Don't miss the Utah Opera's latest show!. Opera singer Dimitri Pittas joined Fresh Living to share more about the upcoming performance. Utah Opera's production of Puccini’s Tosca—one of the most dramatic works in the operatic repertoire, tells the tempestuous tale of a love triangle between a famous singer, a painter, and a corrupt police chief.
THEATER & DANCE
NBC Chicago

Music Festival Guide: Tune Into Chicago's Summer Lineup

As Chicago’s summer scene inches closer, music festivals are brewing on the horizon. Illinois and Chicago eased their health and safety guidelines Feb. 28, and festivals are billed to return to a scope not seen in the past two years with the pandemic. Here are the festivals announced we...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Justin Hayward's On The Blue Cruise announces 2023 line-up

Justin Hayward will host next year's On The Blue Cruise (previously the Moody Blues Cruise), which takes place between January 28 and February 2. Hayward’s performances will include songs from his solo career along with deep cuts from over fifty years of material from The Moody Blues. Fans will also be able to attend an intimate Q+A as Hayward shares insight into his career and music.
ENTERTAINMENT
Channel 3000

Backstage with Bruno: International Festival at Overture

Michael Bruno goes backstage at the International Festival at the Overture Center. The event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. To learn more, click here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
FESTIVAL
UPI News

Courtney Barnett announces tour festival with different lineup every show

March 24 (UPI) -- Courtney Barnett has announced a new touring festival that will feature a new lineup of artists in every city. The Here and There touring festival will feature Barnett performing along with a lineup she curated that includes the likes of Snail Mail, Japanese Breakfast, Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Lucy Dacus and Bartees Strange.
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

See Duran Duran Bring ‘Tonight United’ to ‘Late Late Show’

Rock Hall nominees Duran Duran appeared on Wednesday’s Late Late Show to deliver a celebratory rendition of “Tonight United” from their 2021 LP Future Past. The performance was a preview of sorts for the band’s upcoming U.S. tour with Nile Rodgers and Chic, which kicks off this August, including stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden and a three-night stand at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.
MUSIC
Macomb Daily

Groundbreaking 2Cellos duo says farewell with final tour

When Stjepan Hauser and Luka Sulic began studying cello as youths in Croatia, they had no idea they’d be recording rock ‘n’ roll classics, playing to sold-out arenas, collaborating with the likes of Elton John and other pop icons and appearing on TV shows such as “Glee” and “The Bachelor.”
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Arcade Fire – “The Lightning I, II”

Last week, Arcade Fire began to cryptically announce a comeback via mysterious web ads and postcards sent to fans. They followed that up with the announcement of a new single, “The Lightning I, II,” which they debuted live at New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre this week. Now, the studio version and music video of “The Lightning I,II” is here, and Arcade Fire have announced a brand-new album, WE, scheduled for release in May. WE follows up Arcade Fire’s 2017’s album Everything Now.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
QuadCities.com

QuadCities.com

Moline, IL
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.

 https://www.QuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy