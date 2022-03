REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – On Friday, the Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners adopted a policy that allows for year-round outdoor dining in public spaces. This policy balances the need for safe, minimum pedestrian access routes along city sidewalks with restaurants’ and diners’ desire to have outdoor dining available. The city’s new policy establishes a minimum pedestrian access route of 7 feet on most downtown Rehoboth Beach sidewalks, 8 feet in the second block, and 10 feet in the first block of Rehoboth Avenue. Two-top and four-top tables will be allowed only along the facade of restaurants that meet the minimum standards and other requirements.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 12 DAYS AGO