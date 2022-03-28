ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council Passes Ordinance Aimed at Attendees of Street Takeovers

Cover picture for the articleThe City Council of Long Beach voted on a motion to pass an ordinance amending the vehicle code in July of 2021. In a letter sent to Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, it was revealed that dozens of spectators took over the intersection of Stearns Street and Bellflower Boulevard. The City...

