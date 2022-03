The first quarter of 2022 has already been one filled with big Los Angeles openings, from Kato in Downtown to Tommy’s in Beverly Hills, Magari in Hollywood, and Lavo Ristorante on the Sunset Strip. What’s more, spots like Asterid, Bagel and Slice, and Bar Moruno are all likely debuting later this month, or at least within the next few weeks. Meanwhile, a few exciting new places have been announced in recent weeks, from Chris Bianco’s first bona fide LA pizzeria and Madeo coming back from the brink to take over the ground floor space at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood. From Michael Beckman’s La Brea expansion of the popular Workshop in Palm Springs to a long-awaited French comeback in Hollywood, here now are seven of the most anticipated restaurant openings to know about this spring in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO