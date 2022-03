Oceanside Public Library invites you to visit the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum’s Mobile Exhibits at select Bookmobile stops in Oceanside during March and April. The Mobile Exhibits are hands-on, portable versions of the museum’s innovative exhibitions that will be set up outdoors to engage children and their caregivers in STEM-related challenges. Exhibits may include the Imagination Playground, Light Wall, Rigamajig, and more.

