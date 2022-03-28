ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Tego Cyber Inc. to Present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest

 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announced today that it is presenting at the Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th - 30th...

Benzinga

Cepton Technologies Announces Participation In Maxim Virtual Growth Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cepton Technologies (NASDAQ: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance Micro Motion Technology(RM) (“MMT”) lidar solutions, will be participating in this month’s Maxim Virtual Growth Conference. CPTN CEO Dr. Jun Pei will be participating in a panel discussion during the one-day conference, which is scheduled for March 29, 2022. Titled “Taking the Wheel: Making Cars and Mobility Smarter,” the panel will feature other automotive leaders as well and is slated to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Pei will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event.
TROY, MI
MyChesCo

VPG to Present in the Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Conference

MALVERN, PA — Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE: VPG) announced that the company will present to investors at the Sidoti Spring 2022 Virtual Conference on March 23, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company also states that a live and on-demand webcast of VPG’s presentation will be available to...
MALVERN, PA
Seekingalpha.com

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (LAZR) Management Presents at 34th Annual ROTH Conference (Transcript)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) 34th Annual ROTH Conference Call March 14, 2022 11:00 AM ET. Good morning, Tom. Good morning, everybody and thank you for joining us for the 34th Annual ROTH Conference. Welcome back. My name is Suji Desilva. I am the semiconductor analyst here at ROTH and intelligent systems analyst at ROTH Capital and our 2-day institutional investor conference will feature 100 fireside chats, 60 presentations, 22 paddles, there are 450 companies. Thank you all for coming. If you have not booked your meetings, please book your one-on-ones upstairs, panel and tracks lineup or electronically display throughout the venue, I will give a special acknowledgement to our conference sponsor for this track, Crone Carlton [ph]. Thank you all for making the trip to Orange County and I hope you enjoy your time with us. A few housekeeping items.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Sport Chain Security said to be in acquisition negotiations

Brazilian sports tech startup Sport Chain Security are in acquisition negotiations, a source close to the negotiations has confirmed.The Sao Paulo based company, founded in 2019 by Rodrigo Teixeira and Samuel Lanson, has become a leading name in the world of sports technology in just a few years, and works with a host of clubs competing in various elite sports. Sport Chain Security's flagship product is a state-of-the-art analytical platform that offers real time condition analysis and assists coaches in enhancing performance.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

GlobeX Data to Present at Emerging Growth Conference on March 30th 2022

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Toronto, Ontario, and New York, NY, GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ('GlobeX' or the 'Company'), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that it is presenting at the next Emerging Growth Conference is presenting on March 30th 2022 at 12:00 PM EST. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Alain Ghiai, in real time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
charlottenews.net

Noram Appoints VP of Exploration, Permits Phase VI Drill Campaign At Its Zeus Lithium Project And Grants Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Sandy MacDougall, CEO of Noram Lithium Corp. ('Noram' or the 'Company') (TSXV: NRM | OTCQB: NRVTF | Frankfurt: N7R) reports the appointment of Bradley C. Peek, M.Sc., CPG as Vice President of Exploration. In addition, the Company has received final permits from Nevada's Bureau of Land Management for a 12-hole in-fill resource development program focused on upgrading a portion of an existing Inferred resource to the Indicated category at its high-grade Zeus Lithium Project. The current NI-43-101 resource contains a Measured and Indicated resource estimate* of 363 million tonnes grading 923 ppm lithium, and an Inferred resource of 827 million tonnes grading 884 ppm lithium utilizing a 400 ppm Li cut-off. Noram is aggressively moving forward with completing a pre-feasibility study ('PFS') by the end of 2022 after a Preliminary Economic Assessment indicates robust economics of NPV(8) US$2.67 billion and an IRR of 52% using a lithium carbonate price of US$ 14,250/tonne.
WRAL News

Media measuring company Nielsen to be acquired in $16B deal

Nielsen is being acquired for $16 billion, including debt, about a week after the media measurement company rejected a smaller offer earlier this month. Viewing data collected by Nielsen plays a big role in determining where billions in advertising dollars are spent each year. The company itself has annual global revenue of about $3.5 billion.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

IIOT-OXYS, Inc. Signs NDA with EU Electrical Technology Original Equipment Manufacturer

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / IIOT-OXYS, Inc. (OTC PINK:ITOX) (the 'Company') announces the execution of a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) with an EU based Electrical Technology Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM). This NDA is the first step of the engagement process with this strategic partner. 'This private EU-based...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Perfect Corp. Presents Pioneering NFT Solution with AR Virtual Try-on Capability at 2022 South by Southwest Conference

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 18, 2022-- Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, debuted its groundbreaking, new NFT solution at the 2022 South by Southwest Conference and Festival (SXSW) in Austin, Texas. The announcement is seen as a major innovation in the beauty and fashion NFT space. As the first-ever end-to-end NFT solution enabled with AR virtual try-on capabilities, it provides brands with simple and time-efficient product digitization and NFT creation process, and enables end users to virtually try-on their NFTs. As we begin to interact with the digital worlds of the Metaverse, these wearable NFTs will allow consumers to express themselves, and enhance their digital personas in an exciting new way.
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Mace(R) Security International Announces its 4th Qtr. 2021 Earnings Release Date

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, will broadcast its fourth quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The call will begin at 11:00 AM EDT and can be accessed by telephone within the US at (833) 360-0862. Please use the conference identification number 4367119.
CLEVELAND, OH
charlottenews.net

Marijuana Company of America Inc. to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 29, 2022 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC:MCOA) ('the Company'), operates, invests, and acquires companies exclusively in the cannabis sector, today announced that Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting in person at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference being held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach April 20-21, 2022.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
charlottenews.net

Empower Clinics Announces Closing of $2.1 Million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ('Empower' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debenture units (each a 'Unit') at a price of $1,000 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,100,000 (the 'Financing').
BUSINESS
charlottenews.net

Legend Power Chosen by Global Property Owner / Operator for SmartGATE Insights Engagement at 70-Building Complex

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2022 / Legend Power Systems® (TSXV:LPS) and (OTCQB:LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, announces that it has completed initial installation of SmartGATE Insights units at a large building complex in Puerto Rico. This is the Company's first Insights engagement outside of the continental U.S. and Canada and is part of a larger sustainability and resiliency sourcing effort for the customer, which is one of the largest facility owner / operators in the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) CEO Doug Parker Presents at J.P Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Jamie Baker - J.P. Morgan. Okay. Moving right along. I’m going to struggle a little bit with this introduction of Doug Parker. I was joking. I should have brought down an aircraft model or something to present him with. I haven’t kept very close notes through the years. But I believe Doug is the CEO that has been most consistently presenting at this conference. He is widely viewed as the architect or pioneer of post-September the 11th industry consolidation. In fact, and you may not remember this, Doug, but it was 10 years ago today that you and your leadership first met with the APA in this building to conceptualize the possible American merger. And of course, it was a year or two or maybe three after that, that the Leap of Faith presentation was afforded. Berkshire Hathaway was in the audience at the time, unbeknownst to me. I’m sincerely going to miss welcoming you to this stage, this being the last time that I can introduce Doug Parker, American’s outgoing CEO. So, thank you. And joined by CFO, Derek Kerr, who thankfully is staying. So, keep coming to the conference. But Doug, I really, really had a good time working with you.
ECONOMY
charlottenews.net

Sustainable Practices in Claims Management by Global Aerospace

The processes for adjusting and managing aircraft insurance claims have not changed significantly in recent decades. Depending on the extent of the damage, most hull claims have typically involved an adjuster being on site within a few days of an accident to assess the damage and plan for necessary repairs.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

CNS Pharmaceuticals To Participate At 2022 Virtual Growth Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. CNS Pharmaceuticals CNSP, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system (“CNS”), today announced that its CEO John Climaco will participate at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference. The event, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, is slated to take place March 28-30, 2022. In addition to the company’s corporate presentation available on demand for registered attendees, Climaco will participate in a live fireside chat moderated by Jason McCarthy, PhD, Head of Biotechnology Research at Maxim Group, at 2:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 30. The conference will be live on M-Vest. Interested parties should visit https://ibn.fm/Rp9V3 to sign up to become an M-Vest member, reserve a seat and attend the conference.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has the Most Profits Per Employee

Companies with high profits and revenue per employee are presumed to be the most successful. Alphabet, Microsoft, and Meta Platforms, owner of Facebook, are such companies. These tech companies are among the largest in the United States, based on revenue, and they are among the youngest large companies. Several were founded in the past 25 […]
MARKETS

