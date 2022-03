MALIBU—Residents are invited to join the festive cultural celebration honoring Malibu’s original residents and First Americans, the Chumash Indians, at the 22nd Annual Chumash Day Powwow and Intertribal Gathering. The event will feature Native American tribal ceremonies, dances, special guest performances, Chumash history storytelling, and an art activity for children provided by the Chumash Indian Museum. The event is free and open for all to attend on Saturday, April 9 at Malibu Bluffs Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., grand entry at 12 p.m.

MALIBU, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO