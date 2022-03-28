ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMC’s Spring 2022 “Masters of Dance” Series Continues

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Monica College (SMC) Dance Department continues its Masters of Dance series of master classes and learning workshops with live virtual workshops presented by Jenise Anthony, Emily Wanserski, and Mike Esperanza. The series returns March 30 and offers a unique opportunity to experience artists from around the globe through a...

