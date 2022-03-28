ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Roanoke City seeking applicants to replace Robert Jeffrey Jr.’s seat on council

WSLS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROANOKE, Va. – After former Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. was found guilty of embezzlement and money crimes, officials are now on the search for someone to take on his role. A judge convicted Jeffrey of embezzlement and money crimes earlier in March. During his embezzlement hearing on March 17, Jeffrey waived...

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

