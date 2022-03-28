Deadly car crash on South Lake Road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — South Lake Road just east of Gardner Field is closed after a deadly crash.

The accident was a head on collision between a Honda SUV and Chevy pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

Avoid the area if possible. The fire department is on its way to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

