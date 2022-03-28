ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Deadly car crash on South Lake Road

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — South Lake Road just east of Gardner Field is closed after a deadly crash.

The accident was a head on collision between a Honda SUV and Chevy pickup truck, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page.

Avoid the area if possible. The fire department is on its way to the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

