Crime watch

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for more information in a homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.” The homicide took place on Feb. 5 in the 710 block of Gilbert Street in Columbus. Police say officers were sent to that location at 8:05 p.m. and found the victim, […]
A suspect accused of going on a deadly shooting spree at a Sonic drive-in in Nebraska has pleaded guilty and wishes to be executed, prosecutors say.Roberto Silva, 24, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and several other crimes in November 2020, after he allegedly opened fire at a Sonic restaurant in Bellevue, killing two employees and wounding two others.On Monday, Mr Silva suddenly changed his plea to guilty to all 15 charges, according to the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office. In a letter to the prosecutors, he also asked to be put to death.“He stated, basically, in my words,...
In his last email to his brother, Gary Ruby, 73, announced that he had found a new love interest. His name was Juan, and he was much younger than Gary. But by early March, Gary’s brother, Lorne, stopped hearing from his brother. It had been three weeks since their last exchange, so Lorne asked police to do a welfare check at Gary’s home in a gated community in Honolulu.
The jury foreman in the federal hate crime trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery is speaking candidly about the men convicted in the February 2020 vigilante-style slaying. Marcus Ransom, 35, revealed to The New York Times that the testimony and evidence during the trial made him emotional, moving him to tears at times and compelling him to pray in his hotel room each night after jury service.
A 19-year-old is accused of biting a victim’s neck and trying to strangle her when she didn’t “properly say goodbye” to the man, according to a Texas sheriff’s office. And when the female victim tried calling 911 for help, authorities say the man took her...
A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
Construction workers knocked down a wall at an old convention center — and discovered a “mummified” body, California deputies told news outlets. Workers found the body at the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office told KCRA. It looked like it had been in the wall for “many years,” Sgt. Ray Kelly told The Chronicle.
Two people will spend the rest of their life behind bars for plotting to kill a California executive chef as he slept in his bed in an effort to cash in on $800,000 in life insurance money. Maria Moore, 50, and Marvel Salvant, 46, were sentenced earlier this month to...
Fox Nation’s new five-part series, “Freed to Kill,” takes a deep dive into the investigation behind one of the country’s most “sadistic” serial killers, Kenneth Allen McDuff. In 1992, U.S. Marshal Parnell McNamara and U.S. District Attorney Bill Johnston were investigating the mysterious abduction...
Jajuan R. Henderson was getting iced tea from a car parked right outside his home in Trenton, New Jersey when plainclothes officers approached him and shouted at him. One officer smashed the driver's side window and Henderson was shot four times, which resulted in him being paralyzed from the chest down.
(WSET) — On Monday, five MS-13 gang members pleaded guilty to conspiring to kill a fellow inmate. According to the Dept. Of Justice, the last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary – Lee pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the attempted murder.
A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.Mr Schultheis, of South Carolina, was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is awaiting extradition to Arizona, the Sheriff’s...
March 29 (UPI) -- A man convicted of kidnapping a bus full of children more than 40 years ago has been approved for parole, according to California's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Frederick Newhall Woods, 70, had a parole hearing Friday at the California Men's Colony, his 18th hearing since...
A man’s fatal attack on his neighbour was captured on several CCTV doorbell cameras and recorded by eyewitnesses, a court heard.Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman in Snowdonia Road, Walton Cardiff, near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, on October 5 last year.Arslan had subjected Mr Boorman, 43, and other residents of the new-build development, to years of threats and abuse, and had been charged with harassment just a week before the killing.Jurors at Arslan’s murder trial at Bristol Crown Court saw a compilation of video clips taken on the day of Mr Boorman’s killing.Some of the footage has been released by Gloucestershire...
Two men have been convicted in the 2017 stabbing death of a Camp Pendleton Marine during a Gaslamp Quarter brawl that also left another Marine wounded. Jose Oscar Esqueda, 41, was found guilty of first-degree murder, while co-defendant Jeff Shai Holliday, 28, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the death of 21-year-old Ryan Harris. Esqueda was also convicted of attempted murder for stabbing another Marine, Andrew Haulman, during the downtown brawl that led to Harris' stabbing.
