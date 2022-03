As a registered digital currency exchange provider in Australia, FAMEEX strictly follows the law and regulations around the world by providing services to more than 30 places. Keeping the security of users' funds as the most important issue, FAMEEX, therefore, utilizes a four-layer ladder encryption protection mechanism. In addition to the robust protection, FAMEEX needs users to put on high alert together in order to keep scammers at bay.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO